Two Philadelphia Phillies Star Prospects Could Joins Majors This Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have been trying to navigate how to produce high-level offense without Bryce Harper.
Since his retroactive IL placement on June 6, the lineup has produce more than five runs twice, both instances being in their two most recent wins over the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays.
The Phillies' pitching has been up-and-down. Zack Wheeler is putting together another National League Cy Young Award campaign with a 2.85 ERA and 0.90 WHIP.
When Aaron Nola went down on the IL, pitching prospect Mick Abel came up to take his place and has been promising with a 2.35 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through three starts.
But it hasn't all been pretty, with Jesus Luzardo showing some real blemishes in recent weeks. He allowed 20 earned runs in two starts from May 31 to June 5 before coming back with a six-inning, one-run, 10-strikeout line against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Having lost four of its last 14, Philadelphia could use a spark. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter has two prospects in mind that, although viewed as long-term parts of the Phillies' future, could contribute today in his
Reuter predicted "10 Top MLB Prospects Who Will Debut Next in 2025 Season" on Saturday morning and pinned two top prospects in Philadelphia's farm system.
Justin Crawford, OF
Justin Crawford is the No. 53 prospect in the MiLB Top 100 Prospect list. He is the top outfield prospect in the Phillies' system and their No. 2 hitting prospect behind shortstop Aidan Miller.
Crawford has done well in Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025, slashing .349/.416/.448 on the year and .471/.550/.529. He has a 75-grade run tool, making him an interesting option for a double-leadoff role in the bottom of the order. He has a 55-grade field tool as well, demonstrating his electric speed can already translate to his defensive skills.
Andrew Painter, RHP
Most Phillies fans have already chalked up Andrew Painter as the face of Philadelphia's starting rotation. Philadelphia leadership has made it clear Painter will join the team at some point this season after missing the last two seasons due to recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Painter's four-seem fastball has an argument as the best pitch in the minor league baseball, averaging 97 and hitting 100 on several occasions. It sports a 70-grade on the 20-80 grading scale, and with a 65-grade control tool, he is as pure of a strike artists as baseball has seen in recent years.
Painter is the No. 5-ranked prospect in all of baseball and the No. 2-ranked pitching prospect behind Bubba Chandler of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
