Phillies Designate Jose Ruiz For Assignment, Recall Top Prospect

The Philadelphia made a roster move Sunday morning to bolster their bullpen for their series finale.

Cameron Zunkel

Feb 26, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Seth Johnson (51) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning during spring training at TD Ballpark.
Feb 26, 2025; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Seth Johnson (51) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia are on the verge of being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers heading into Sunday's matchup. They lost game one 6-2, but were blown out in game two after allowing 17 runs.

It was a disastrous outing on Saturday for Cy Young candidate Jesus Luzardo. He allowed 12 runs over 3.1 innings pitched. The bullpen was not much help, either.

More specifically, Jose Ruiz allowed five runs on five hits in his one inning pitched. Because of that outing, his ERA went from 5.40 to 8.16. Additionally, opponents are now slashing .350/.397/.617 off the right-hander.

With those stats, the Phillies have seemingly seen enough of Ruiz on their big league roster.

Philadelphia announced that it designated Ruiz for assignment before Sunday's finale with the Brewers. With the corresponding move, the team has recalled their No. 12 prospect, Seth Johnson.

Seth Johnson's First outing in the MLB

Seth Johnson has only made on appearance on a big league mound in his career. That came in 2024 against the Miami Marlins. In that game, the right-hander allowed nine runs on eight hits, walked three batters and struck out none over 2.1 innings pitched.

This season in the minors, the top prospect has been working mostly as a reliever, which is the role he will play for the Phillies.

Johnson does not have the best numbers coming out of the bullpen this season, though. He has made 12 appearances as a reliever in Triple-A, thrown 14.2 innings and his ERA is north of 5.00. His strikeout numbers are good, but he has walked 10 batters.

The 26-year-old still has a lot of potential, despite his rough start to the year in Triple-A. Philadelphia is hoping he lives up to his potential as he makes his way back to Citizens Bank Ballpark.

Published
Cameron Zunkel is a sports writer from the western suburbs of Chicago. He played Division-II baseball at the University of Illinois at Springfield where he earned a masters degree in Communication. Cameron also played independent league baseball for the Joliet Slammers and Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League. He has been in journalism since 2022 and has a passion for baseball specifically, but he enjoys all sports. His other work includes writing sports betting articles for ClutchPoints. In his free time, you can catch Cam at the gym, on the golf course, or coaching the youth in the beautiful sport of baseball.

