Phillies Designate Jose Ruiz For Assignment, Recall Top Prospect
The Philadelphia are on the verge of being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers heading into Sunday's matchup. They lost game one 6-2, but were blown out in game two after allowing 17 runs.
It was a disastrous outing on Saturday for Cy Young candidate Jesus Luzardo. He allowed 12 runs over 3.1 innings pitched. The bullpen was not much help, either.
More specifically, Jose Ruiz allowed five runs on five hits in his one inning pitched. Because of that outing, his ERA went from 5.40 to 8.16. Additionally, opponents are now slashing .350/.397/.617 off the right-hander.
With those stats, the Phillies have seemingly seen enough of Ruiz on their big league roster.
Philadelphia announced that it designated Ruiz for assignment before Sunday's finale with the Brewers. With the corresponding move, the team has recalled their No. 12 prospect, Seth Johnson.
Seth Johnson's First outing in the MLB
Seth Johnson has only made on appearance on a big league mound in his career. That came in 2024 against the Miami Marlins. In that game, the right-hander allowed nine runs on eight hits, walked three batters and struck out none over 2.1 innings pitched.
This season in the minors, the top prospect has been working mostly as a reliever, which is the role he will play for the Phillies.
Johnson does not have the best numbers coming out of the bullpen this season, though. He has made 12 appearances as a reliever in Triple-A, thrown 14.2 innings and his ERA is north of 5.00. His strikeout numbers are good, but he has walked 10 batters.
The 26-year-old still has a lot of potential, despite his rough start to the year in Triple-A. Philadelphia is hoping he lives up to his potential as he makes his way back to Citizens Bank Ballpark.