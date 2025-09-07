Phillies Expected to ‘Aggressively’ Try To Trade Struggling Outfielder This Winter
As the Philadelphia Phillies finish up their weekend series against the Miami Marlins, a looming series against the New York Mets is coming up that the team will certainly be looking to win.
The Mets have been a thorn in the side of the Phillies for the last couple of seasons, but despite that, it is still Philadelphia who is leading in the division. With a comfortable lead at this point, it would be surprising for New York to make some sort of wild comeback to win the division.
At the trade deadline, the team was focused on making a couple of upgrades in key areas that have held the franchise back. The top priority was to improve their bullpen, with the unit being an issue for multiple years now.
They were able to accomplish that with the addition of Jhoan Duran. The star closer has been really good for Philadelphia so far and has instantly improved the unit. With a great closer, the overall bullpen has improved.
In addition to improving the bullpen, the team also added Harrison Bader to the outfield. This was a unit that had struggled offensively, and getting some help was needed to avoid a repeat of what happened in the playoffs last year. Unfortunately, one of the players who has struggled is a player that the team is heavily invested in.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently wrote that the Phillies will be aggressive in trying to trade outfielder Nick Castellanos but would have to eat a good amount of his remaining contract.
Should Philadelphia Trade Castellanos?
There were some rumblings about the team trying to move the slugger last winter, and that will seemingly happen once again this coming offseason. So far in 2025, Castellanos has slashed .253/.297/.403 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI. However, he has a negative WAR, and looking to move him makes sense.
While the team might want to move on from Castellanos, it likely won’t be easy. The slugger is due to make $20 million in 2026, and his production doesn’t come close to being worth that number right now.
In the second half of the year, the team has been moving in the direction of playing the hot hand and utilizing platoons in the outfield. Castellanos hasn't been a regular in the lineup as of late, and his future with the team is very uncertain.
Overall, while it might not be easy to move him, freeing up some of his money to allocate elsewhere is going to make sense for Philadelphia.