Phillies Signing Kyle Schwarber To Long-Term Extension Should Be No-Brainer
The Philadelphia Phillies are "all in" on winning this year, but many wouldn't know that based on the type of offseason they've had.
Instead of revamping this roster like many expected following a second consecutive frustrating elimination in the playoffs, the Phillies are running it back with their core group of stars, upgrading the edges of the roster to provide whatever assistance is necessary to take home the World Series trophy.
There are risks involved with that, though.
After making it to the Fall Classic in 2022, Philadelphia has been booted from the postseason in an earlier round each year, with glaring weaknesses sticking out as the main reason why.
Making no alterations to the DNA of this group could be a gamble that doesn't pan out.
However, there's no doubt this team is plenty good enough to make a deep run and go toe-to-toe with anyone in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers included.
But outside of wanting to win a World Series title, the reason why the Phillies are "all in" this year has to do with some of their star players being scheduled to hit the open market.
That includes Kyle Schwarber, the slugger who quickly became a fan favorite.
Seeing him leave would be a tough pill for anyone to swallow, especially since Philadelphia has the capital to keep him around long term if that's what they want to do.
From the sounds of things, Schwarber would like to stay with the franchise, and because of that, it's now a no-brainer for Dave Dombrowski and the front office to work out an extension to keep the star with this team for the foreseeable future.
For one, he's a well-liked and respected leader in the clubhouse.
Not only has he been a great mentor for the younger players who have come up the ranks, but he also has helped cultivate a winning mindset for the Phillies.
That can be hard to find from a player of his status, and when combined with what he's done in Philadelphia - slashing .221/.344/.488 with 131 homers, 302 RBI and an OPS+ of 129 - it makes him even more valuable.
Of course, finances are going to be a huge determining factor here.
Schwarber might be a veteran, but he's only 31 years old and has plenty of elite baseball in front of him since he's just a designated hitter at this stage of his career which elongates his shelf life.
His willingness to re-sign with the Phillies should be something that was heard by the front office so the two sides and start working on an extension.
Getting something done is a no-brainer.