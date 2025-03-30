Where to See All of Phillies Top Prospects to Start 2025 Regular Season
The Philadelphia Phillies don't have any rookies on their roster as of now, but a number of top prospects are getting closer to making the show.
MLB.com's Brendan Samson recently did an overview of where each top 100 prospect will begin the year. For the Phillies, that meant updating the status of four young stars.
No. 8 RHP Andrew Painter - Extended Spring Training
Painter has only pitched 15.2 innings of organized baseball since his injury in 2022, but there are still hopes that he could end up contributing at the big league level at some point this season.
Rather than get started with the minors this year, he is one of the people getting an extended spring training.
The 21-year-old had a 2.30 ERA in the AFL last year. Ideally, he will be able to keep that level of production going into whenever his season actually does start.
No. 27 SS Aidan Miller - Double-A Reading
Miller will return to Double-A, which he had gotten to for the last five games of last year.
He had a great season, overall. He had a .261/.366/.446 slash line with 11 home runs and 23 stolen bases over 102 games last year. His first few games at Double-A had started off a little slow, though.
Spring training was also a little underwhelming at just 2-for-11. This seems to be the best spot for Miller to begin the year.
No. 63 OF Justin Crawford - Triple-A Lehigh Valley
Crawford is making his Triple-A debut this season, where he can hopefully continue the red hot start to his professional career. He played his first game on Friday.
The 21-year-old is making quick work of each stop he is making, not playing more than 70 games at a single level. He is also only getting better while doing it.
His speed and ability to make contact have made up for the fact that he doesn't hit many home runs. He has stolen at least 40 bags in each of the last two seasons. He has already stolen two in the first three games of this season.
No. 92 C Eduardo Tait - Single-A Clearwater
Tait will stay at Single-A, as he has just 28 games past rookie ball under his belt.
The 18-year-old has a .313/.377/.500 slash line over his first 124 career games. As of now, he is shaping up to be the future star catcher for Philadelphia. That looks to still be a few years away, though.