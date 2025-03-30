Inside The Phillies

Where to See All of Phillies Top Prospects to Start 2025 Regular Season

Where will each of the top Philadelphia Phillies prospects begin the 2025 baseball season?

Dylan Sanders

Feb 12, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (76) throws a football during a spring training workout at Carpenter Complex / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies don't have any rookies on their roster as of now, but a number of top prospects are getting closer to making the show.

MLB.com's Brendan Samson recently did an overview of where each top 100 prospect will begin the year. For the Phillies, that meant updating the status of four young stars.

No. 8 RHP Andrew Painter - Extended Spring Training

Painter has only pitched 15.2 innings of organized baseball since his injury in 2022, but there are still hopes that he could end up contributing at the big league level at some point this season.

Rather than get started with the minors this year, he is one of the people getting an extended spring training.

The 21-year-old had a 2.30 ERA in the AFL last year. Ideally, he will be able to keep that level of production going into whenever his season actually does start.

No. 27 SS Aidan Miller - Double-A Reading

Miller will return to Double-A, which he had gotten to for the last five games of last year.

He had a great season, overall. He had a .261/.366/.446 slash line with 11 home runs and 23 stolen bases over 102 games last year. His first few games at Double-A had started off a little slow, though.

Spring training was also a little underwhelming at just 2-for-11. This seems to be the best spot for Miller to begin the year.

No. 63 OF Justin Crawford - Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Crawford is making his Triple-A debut this season, where he can hopefully continue the red hot start to his professional career. He played his first game on Friday.

The 21-year-old is making quick work of each stop he is making, not playing more than 70 games at a single level. He is also only getting better while doing it.

His speed and ability to make contact have made up for the fact that he doesn't hit many home runs. He has stolen at least 40 bags in each of the last two seasons. He has already stolen two in the first three games of this season.

No. 92 C Eduardo Tait - Single-A Clearwater

Tait will stay at Single-A, as he has just 28 games past rookie ball under his belt.

The 18-year-old has a .313/.377/.500 slash line over his first 124 career games. As of now, he is shaping up to be the future star catcher for Philadelphia. That looks to still be a few years away, though.

Dylan Sanders
Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

