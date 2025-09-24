Phillies Get Edmundo Sosa Back At Perfect Time for Stretch Run
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched a spot in the playoffs and back-to-back division titles. While they haven't been able to secure a first-round bye yet, that seems like only a matter of time based on the separation they have over the Los Angeles Dodgers with just a handful of games remaining.
As the Phillies try to chase down that bye, they also are trying to remain healthy going through the final stages of the regular season, which has proven to be a bit difficult for them. Already without Trea Turner and Edmundo Sosa, the team suffered a major scare when J.T. Realmuto took a foul ball off his hand in the final inning of Tuesday's contest.
Thankfully, Philadelphia got good news on that front, as X-rays came back negative and he was diagnosed as having just a contusion. It's unclear how often he'll play for the remainder of the schedule, but at least he is not dealing with a severe injury.
The Realmuto update wasn't the only positive bit of injury information the Phillies received on Wednesday, though. The team also announced that Edmundo Sosa was activated off the injured list, with infielder Donovan Walton getting designated for assignment to make room on the active roster.
Sosa has been an important piece of the puzzle throughout this season. Not only has he been lethal against left-handed pitching with a slash line of .314/.360/.505 across 105 at-bats, but he's also provided solid defensive with an outs above average value of four, while having four defensive runs saved to his name.
The veteran infielder has been on the shelf since Sept. 16 with a groin injury. He appeared to have suffered that going for a ball up the middle when he was filling in for the injured Turner at shortstop.
In his absence, Bryson Stott has slid over to that position with Weston Wilson taking over at second.
The timing of this activation comes at a perfect time for Philadelphia and Sosa. They need him to be healthy and available off the bench as a pinch hitter during the playoffs, so getting him back into the swing of things is important.
This final stretch of regular season games also serves as the last time Phillies players will be able face major league pitching in a live MLB game setting before the NLDS, so Sosa's return will now allow him to knock off some rust before Philadelphia takes a break during their first-round bye.
Having Sosa back in the mix is also a great sign that this roster is getting healthy at the right time, giving manager Rob Thomson a better idea of how he wants to construct things before October arrives.