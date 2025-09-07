Phillies Star Trea Turner Exits Sunday's Game With Right Hamstring Strain
The Philadelphia Phillies have started to play some of their best baseball of the season.
Following a disheartening showing against the New York Mets where they were swept at Citi Field, the Phillies buckled down and took three out of four against the Atlanta Braves before going on the road and winning the three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers. And ahead of their upcoming important series versus the Mets, they were able to win the weekend set against the Miami Marlins.
Philadelphia is getting closer and closer to securing their second straight NL East title, and a lot of that has to do with how Trea Turner has performed this year. Leading the team in bWAR at 5.3, he also had the most hits (178) and highest batting average (.308) in the National League entering Sunday's contest.
Turner has become invaluable for the Phillies, and that's why with less than a month remaining in the regular season, everyone is now concerned about what took place on Sunday when he exited the game early with what has been deemed a right hamstring strain.
Of course, the hope is that this is not severe. Turner suffered a strained left hamstring last year, an injury that caused him to miss about a month-and-a-half. If that's the timeline that comes out of this one, that is the worst-cast scenario.
When Turner picked up his injury last year, though, it was during the month of May, giving Philadelphia every reason to be cautious with such an important player at that stage of the season. Further evaluation will determine the extent of this injury, so hopefully it's a minor one.
There's no doubt that this comes at the worst possible time, however. Turner has been the most consistent offensive player for the Phillies this year, and his defense has improved to the point where he has performed above the league average.
How Phillies Will Replace Trea Turner
Philadelphia will likely first turn to Edmundo Sosa in the short-term. It's unclear at this point in time if Turner is going to need an injured list stint or not, so if he's only out for a few days, then Sosa will take over in the infield.
Where he plays will be interesting to see, though. Sosa either could fill in at shortstop or take over at second base with Bryson Stott moving over to shortstop to cover the most important defensive infield position.
If Turner does need to be placed on the IL, it stands to reason that Otto Kemp would be called back up to serve in a backup role. With Kemp's ability to play multiple positions and be a right-handed bat, he's the most likely replacement.