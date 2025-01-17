Phillies Will Have To Open Up Their Checkbook if They Want This Star Free Agent
It's unlikely the Philadelphia Phillies make the splash signing many expected this winter.
Since money seems to be a greater concern than originally thought considering the aggressive spending that owner John Middleton has greenlighted in an effort to build a contender, the reality is any move they make right now is going to cost double based on the luxury tax penalties they would incur.
That doesn't mean nothing else will get done.
Dave Dombrowski has hinted at them being dormant for the rest of the offseason, but he did say he wasn't explicitly told by ownership they couldn't spend more money.
But if they are going to make one more move, it has to address a clear position of need.
Where that might be isn't clear.
The Phillies are more than talented enough to win a World Series as currently constructed, and even though there are still question marks in the outfield and the bullpen looks weaker on paper. But if everyone plays to their ceilings and everything clicks, they could hoist a trophy at the end of the year.
Still, the fan base is a little hesitant to get on board with that think considering how Philadelphia's last two postseasons ended with ice-cold hitting being the root of frustration.
Someone who would be a major boon on that front is Alex Bregman.
The two-time champion is looking for a new home this winter, and unexpectedly, he's still available since his market hasn't developed quite like he and his agent Scott Boras were expecting.
With Spring Training right around the corner and the majority of rosters starting to be set, there were some murmurs that Bregman might be interested in inking a short-term contract with opt-outs that would allow him to become a free agent again in search of his megadeal.
That could have been attractive to the Phillies.
Eating the penalty money by bringing someone like Bregman into the mix seems like something Middleton would be willing to do if Dombrowski told him that was in the best interest of the team.
However, the possibility of the star third baseman taking such a deal appears like it won't happen.
"While [Pete] Alonso may be willing to accept a short-term deal with the ability to opt out after the 2025 season, Bregman is not going down that path. He has no desire to accept a short-term contract, and remains engaged with several teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox," Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported.
That seems to put a bow on that notion.
Of course, for Philadelphia to get involved with Bregman, it would require them to move Alec Bohm, something that seemed like only a matter of time during the early stages of the offseason before they seemingly changed their mind based on the asking price they relayed to other teams.
The Phillies have previously made headlining moves late in the process, but if they truly want Bregman, then they are going to have to open up their checkbook by signing him to a long-term deal.