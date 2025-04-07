Phillies Have Strong Case for Top Spot in MLB Power Rankings After Dodgers Series
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, several analysts believed that the Philadelphia Phillies would present the biggest challenge to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was a bold statement to make, especially considering how the 2024 campaign ended.
The Phillies were eliminated in the NLDS by the New York Mets in four games after winning 95 games and the NL East during the regular season. What followed was a surprisingly quiet offseason.
Philadelphia added only one Major League player to their lineup: outfielder Max Kepler, who is playing left field for the first time in his professional career.
In search of a No. 5 starter, the team acquired Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins to bolster the back end of their rotation.
Both of those moves are paying dividends early in the season. Health was the only risk both players carried, as they are incredibly talented and productive players when they can stay on the field.
After making quick work of the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies in their first series of the year, the Phillies were set for a measuring stick matchup against the Dodgers.
They passed the test with flying colors, winning twice in a highly competitive three-game series that lived up to the hype.
Both of Philadelphia’s wins were by one run, while Los Angeles won the middle game 3-1.
Those victories should give the Phillies a lot of confidence moving forward that they can hang with the Dodgers and are legitimate threats to dethrone them.
It also helps build their case to be the No. 1 team in the MLB.com power rankings, where they currently reside at No. 2 behind only the defending champs.
The two teams won’t meet again until Sept. 15 for a three-game series in Los Angeles. That could very well be a postseason preview, as the two star-studded squads seem to be on a collision course for an epic playoff showdown.