Phillies Infielder Needs To Step Up in Face of Blue Jays Shootout Series
After getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, the Philadelphia Phillies are amid a four-game losing streak, their second streak of that length or longer in 2025. Saturday's 17-7 defeat may be too big a blowout to have any logical takeaways, but it is still cause for concern.
The Phillies have had just three home runs in the four-game losing streak. The club has slugged its way to victory in the past few years, but this season feels a little imbalanced. While Kyle Schwarber has 19 home runs, ranking fourth in the MLB, the second most goes to Bryce Harper with just eight. Nick Castellanos, who had 23 home runs last season, has just five more than two months into the season.
There's one batter in Philadelphia, however, who has been especially underwhelming in the slugging department.
Bryson Stott is slashing .254/.320/.363 in 2025. He's been used all over the lineup by Rob Thompson this season, often leading off against right-handed starters and towards the bottom of the lineup against left-handed ones.
The Phillies don't expect Stott to put together a 30-home run season like some of his teammates, but his extra-base numbers are starkly disappointing. Stott has six doubles on the year, which is the least of anyone in Philadelphia with at least 100 plate appearances.
ESPN's stat projections predict Stott to finish the year with 16 doubles, which would be a career low after having 19 last season and a significant drop from 2023 when he had 32. The model also projects him to have eleven home runs on the year, the same as 2024.
Although Stott hitting from leadoff is a hand-dominance strategy on the part of Thomson, he doesn't produce the contact numbers you'd want either batting .253. Trea Turner, who is used to lead off against lefties, is slashing .299/.358/.423, a more typical profile of someone at the top of a lineup competing for a World Series.
There is not a perfect spot in the lineup for Stott, and his lack of power makes placing him complicated.
Philadelphia will face three right-handers in its series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Bowden Francis, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt. The Blue Jays are on a four-game winning streak and an offensive tear, so Stott's production in the leadoff spot will be incredibly important.