Phillies Star Bryson Stott Helped Reveal Gender of Friend's Baby During Dodgers Game
The Philadelphia Phillies won the first matchup of the highly-anticipated three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, and they had a chance to make an early statement by securing the series victory on Saturday.
That didn't come to fruition, though.
After piecing together strong at-bats in the opener, the Phillies weren't able to tag Roki Sasaki in his second Major League start, and when things were turned over to the Dodgers' bullpen, the bats were completely shut down.
The 3-1 loss wasn't the headliner that came from this game, though.
Star infielder Bryson Stott is in the national news because he helped reveal the gender of his friend's baby by wearing a pink armband during his first at-bat in the bottom of the second inning.
While this was first billed as Stott doing a favor for "a fan," it was later revealed that this was for Stott's friend, Ryan Stevens, who has made custom cleats for the second baseman in the past.
It was a nice gesture by Stott.
With this being an important matchup against Los Angeles, he easily could have waited for a different opponent or done something differently with him trying to become a focal point of this Philadelphia lineup again.
Instead, Stott helped out his friend and his wife to reveal they are going to have a daughter.
The Phillies are hoping he continues his strong start to the season after he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers during that game to put his slash line at .292/.370/.500 with a homer and three RBI.
He's back in the lineup for Sunday's rubber match with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET.