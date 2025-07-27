Phillies Can Only Consider Trading Multiple Top Prospects for These Four Players
The Philadelphia Phillies are speeding towards the trade deadline, which now sits days away.
Headed into Sunday, they have won six of their last 10 but have surrendered the divisional lead back to the New York Mets. The Phillies are firmly in the playoff picture, but if they want to establish themselves as a real National League contender, moves will have to be made.
Though a starting rotation that was arguably the best in the league through much of the first half has stumbled a bit, the biggest needs remain outfield help and bullpen.
As seems to be the case every year, the price on some of the most desired players is through the roof with mammoth prospect returns being demanded by selling teams.
In terms of guys Philadelphia has been linked to, there are only four worth entertaining trading multiple blue chip young pieces to acquire.
Here are those players.
Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians RP
Clase has not quite replicated his absurd 0.61 ERA, 0.659 WHIP, 47 save 2024 season. However, he has rebounded from a rough start to get his ERA back down to a mark of 3.23.
The Phillies do not have a true closer for the playoffs due to the Jose Alvarado suspension, and Clase is one of the best on the planet. What makes him so expensive is not just his ability, but it's his contract which might just be the best value in the sport.
Clase makes just under $5 million this season, just over $6 million next year and has back-to-back $10 million club options for 2027 and 2028.
He makes less than half of what relievers of his caliber command and is under control at that number for 3.5 more seasons, making it understandable why the Guardians would have to be blown away to trade him.
He would not just solve Philadelphia's biggest issue right now, though, Clase would make their bullpen unit it a strength for years to come.
Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox OF
Duran was a legitimate MVP candidate in 2024 with a ridiculous bWAR of 8.7 where he led the Major Leagues in both doubles and triples.
He's one of the fastest players in baseball, not to mention among the best defensive outfielders no matter where he's positioned in the grass.
By his own standards the last two seasons, his .254/.323/.427 slash line is a bit of a down year, but baseball has seen the kind of player he can be when he's at his best.
Still just 28 years old, Duran is arbitration eligible for two more seasons after 2025 and could be the exact shakeup to the Phillies outfield they have needed for years. All reports have indicated the Red Sox would have to receive a giant offer to trade him right now, so he comes with a hefty price tag.
Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles RP
In most cases, the only time it's worth dealing multiple top-of-the-line prospects at the deadline is when controllable talent in their prime is coming back in return.
Bautista missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery coming off a jaw-dropping 2023, and though he has not matched that level yet, his 2.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 34.2 innings is extremely impressive.
Chances are "The Mountain" is only going to get better this year and next as he gets further and further removed from surgery.
Given the fact that he's under arbitration for the next two seasons, Philadelphia would have a chance to have his best years still to come at an affordable number.
Eugenio Suárez, Arizona Diamondbacks 3B
Whatever was just said about young and controllable talent can be thrown out the window when it comes to what Suárez could do for this team in 2025.
With Alec Bohm hitting the injured list, Suárez could slot right in at third and continue the ridiculous season he's having where he's slashing .249/.320/.584 with 36 home runs and a Major League-leading 87 RBI through 103 games.
For as star-studded as the Phillies lineup is, they have not been able to get over that October hump the last three years, and Suárez could be the final piece.
Given the fact Philadelphia tried to trade Bohm this past offseason, signing Suárez long-term this upcoming winter is not out of the question if he were to fall in love with the city.
It's a tough sell to give up a ton of assets for only a guaranteed half season of a player, but if anyone is worth doing just that both in terms of player and team fit, it's Suárez and the Phillies.
