Phillies Magic Number to Win NL East Remains Locked After Off Day
The Philadelphia Phillies were off on Tuesday. Most MLB teams are not off on Tuesday, but after playing a Labor Day game with Milwaukee, the Phillies got the day off.
On Monday, the Phillies (80-58) became the second team in the National League to reach 80 wins and enter Wednesday’s game with a chance to get closer to reaching the opportunity to clinch a National League East crown for the second straight season. Likewise, the Phillies are trying to position themselves for seeding in the playoffs and hoping to avoid the wild card round.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
While the Phillies were cooling their jets in Milwaukee thanks to an oddly placed off day, the New York Mets were in Detroit to take on the Tigers in Interleague action. The only way the Phillies were going to help improve their magic number to win the division was if the Mets lost. Well, New York wasn’t interested in doing Philadelphia any favors. The Mets beat the Tigers, 12-5, in a game in which New York had 17 hits.
So, with the Mets winning, the Phillies’ magic number to win the division remained at 19. That’s a combination of Phillies wins and New York Mets losses to claim the division title. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, which matters as it helps the Phillies’ magic number when it comes to clinching a playoff berth. That number dropped to 14, which is the combination of Phillies wins and Reds losses.
When it comes to the division race, the Phillies are 5.5 games ahead of the Mets. The Mets and Phillies meet one last time from Sept. 8-11. That will likely be New York’s last stand when it comes to having any shot at winning the division.
The Phillies still have a lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers when it comes to the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs. That comes with a bye through the wild card playoffs and home-field advantage in the divisional round. Philadelphia can make inroads into Milwaukee’s overall lead in the National League, where the Phillies are 4.5 games back. If Philadelphia can win the final two games of the series, that race tightens.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 19
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 24
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 3-4, at Milwaukee; Sept. 5-7, at Miami; Sept. 8-11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 2)
Philadelphia Phillies: 80-58 (lead division)
New York Mets: 75-64 (5.5 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (24 games): Sept. 2-3, at Detroit; Sept. 5-7, at Cincinnati; Sept. 8-11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.