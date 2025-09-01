Phillies Magic Number to Win NL East Drops After Loss to Braves
The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t get the win they wanted in their final game of their series with the Atlanta Braves. But they got magic number help anyway.
The Phillies (79-58) fell to the Braves, 3-1, as Atlanta erased a 1-0 lead with three runs in the final two innings. It robbed the Phillies of a chance to get a game closer to reducing its magic number to clinch the National League East Division. Fortunately, the Phillies received some help earlier in the day.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
Earlier Sunday, the team chasing the Phillies in the NL East — the New York Mets — faced the Miami Marlins in the final game of their series. The Marlins won the game, 5-1. That loss helped the Phillies magic number, reducing it to 20.
The magic number represents the combination of wins needed by the Phillies and losses by its closest competitor, in this case the Mets, to clinch a playoff berth or division title. Philadelphia had doubled up on Saturday because it won and New York lost.
There is also the matter of seeding for the NL playoffs, which isn’t settled. The Milwaukee Brewers are six games ahead of the Phillies for the No. 1 seed and seem on course for home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Phillies are a game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 2 seed. That comes with a bye through the wild card playoffs and home-field advantage in the divisional round.
The Mets and Phillies will meet one last time from Sept. 8-11. That will likely be New York’s last stand, if it doesn’t play its way out of contention for the division title this week. The Mets have lost their last two games.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 20
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 25
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 1, 3-4, at Milwaukee; Sept. 5-7, at Miami; Sept. 8-11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Aug. 31)
Philadelphia Phillies: 79-58 (lead division)
New York Mets: 73-64 (6.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (25 games): Sept. 1-3, at Detroit; Sept. 5-7, at Cincinnati; Sept. 8-11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.