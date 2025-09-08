Phillies, Mets Set Pitching Probables for Critical Upcoming Four-Game Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have a firm hold on the National League East Division lead. But one final series with the New York Mets could make it interesting.
Starting on Monday, the Phillies (83-60) face the Mets (76-67) in a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Mets need a sweep. Anything less for the Phillies’ division rivals likely won’t lead to anything more than the final NL wild card berth they currently hold. The Phillies just need to make sure the series doesn’t get away from them.
Philadelphia has a seven-game lead going into the series. The Phillies can’t eliminate the Mets this week, but even a split would basically end any hope New York might have of making it a race. Both teams released their pitching probables for the four-game series on Sunday, per the MLB Probables page.
Monday: Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. Nolan McLean (NYM)
Nola (6-2, 3.59) a right-hander, has had a rough season beset by a major injury and inconsistent performance. With Zack Wheeler done for the season, Philly needs him to get right. He lost his last start, giving up six hits and six earned runs in five innings. But he won his previous two, going six innings in each start. McLean (4-0, 1.37) is a rookie making his fifth MLB start. He won his last game against Detroit last week, giving up three hits and two earned runs in six innings. He went eight innings and took the win against Philadelphia on Aug. 27, as he allowed four hits and no runs while striking out six.
Tuesday: Ranger Suárez (PHI) vs. Sean Manaea (NYM)
Suárez (11-6, 2.89) also missed time with an injury, but the left-hander has been much more consistent than Nola. He’s won two of his last three starts and he is 3-2 with a 3.53 ERA in his last seven starts. In his last game against Milwaukee, he gave up six hits and no earned runs in six innings as he claimed a victory. Manaea (1-2, 5.60) has battled injuries and has only appeared in 10 games this year. He is 0-1 in his last three starts and hasn’t pitched five complete innings since Aug. 15. Batters are hitting .262 against him after he allowed a .201 average a year ago.
Wednesday: Cristopher Sánchez (PHI) vs. Clay Holmes (NYM)
Sánchez (12-5, 2.60) has been impressive all season. The left-hander won his last start against Miami on Friday, as he allowed six hits and one earned run in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one. Batters are hitting just .233 against him, which would be a career low for a single season if the season ended today. He has struck out 186 in 176.1 innings. Holmes (11-7, 3.61) moved into a starting role this season after he was a reliever with the New York Yankees. It's been a good fit. He’s lost two of his last three starts, including his most recent against Detroit in which he gave up five hits and two earned runs in 4.2 innings.
Thursday: Jesús Luzardo (PHI) vs. David Peterson (NYM)
Luzardo (13-6, 4.01), a left-hander the Phillies acquired via trade this offseason, has been one of the best offseason acquisitions in the game. He’s coming off a win over Miami in which he allowed five hits and two earned runs in six innings. In his first season with the Phillies, he has struck out 190 in 161.1 innings. He’s closing in on his career high of 208 strikeouts. Batters are hitting .248 against him. Peterson (9-5, 3.72), a left-hander, has been with the Mets since 2020. This has been one of his sharper seasons. He’s struck out 140, which is a career high. He’s also set a single season high for starts in a season, as Thursday’s will be No. 28. He won his last start against Cincinnati, as he allowed seven hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings. He also struck out four and walked one.