Phillies Named Realistic Fit For Breakout Free Agent Outfielder
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected by many to make a big splash in the outfield to improve the offensive production of their most underwhelming positional group, and a 2025 breakout performer could be a perfect fit.
President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski's midseason trade acquisition of outfielder Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins paid big dividends as Bader hit .305 with an .824 OPS in 50 games with Philadelphia, However, his mutual option of just $10 million for the 2026 season is almost guaranteed to be declined on Bader's end, making replacing him another task for Dombrowski and the Phillies' brass.
The quest to replace Bader, if they choose not to bring him back at a higher dollar amount, may not come from the top end of the free agent market, especially with the other internal free agents they might attempt to bring back, including NL MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber.
A cheaper alternative was outlined in Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller, in a piece he published early Tuesday morning.
Phillies Named Fit For Trent Grisham in Free Agency
Miller ranked the Top-10 suitors for New York Yankees outfielder and impending free agent Trent Grisham, and listed the Phillies as the second-best fit for the lefty.
He described Grisham as more of a "Plan B" candidate rather than a top option, especially with the higher-end talent slated to be available, but argued that Philadelphia would be a fantastic fit for the 28-year-old.
"if Grisham's new-found pop is for real, there's no better home for him than Citizens Bank Park, which Statcast's Park Factors suggests has been the most homer-happy venue for left-handed hitters over the past three years.."
The Los Angeles Dodgers were the sole team higher in Miller's rankings than the Phillies, a trend that has become increasingly common in free agent previews.
Grisham a True "Boom-or-Bust" Investment
Grisham's 2025 success is undeniable, with an OPS above .800 headlining a career year for the outfielder that consisted of 34 home runs, a number that severely dwarfs the rest of his career's power production.
Spotrac's market value formula has his projected value to be in the range of around $48 million across four seasons, a decent-sized investment in a player with one true above-average full season, but one that his numbers more than justify on the surface.
Despite the 34 long balls and overall solid performance over his 143 games in 2025, Grisham is far from the flashiest of potential additions and comes with legitimate concerns, mainly in his ability to maintain production worthy of the raise he's projected to receive.
Unfortunately for those desperate for consistency and guaranteed production, Grisham's past offers neither. The highs of 2025 were impressive, especially across some smaller chunks. The previous six seasons of his career don't show anything of semblance to his most recent success, and he would still be a controversial signing.
Dombrowski will have to weigh the risks before making any sort of definitive conclusion on Grisham, and only time will tell if the rumors become anything more than just that, rumors.