Stay or Go: Should Phillies Bring Back Kyle Schwarber?
MLB free agency opens in a matter of weeks, and the Philadelphia Phillies are faced with a critical choice on one of their best players.
Kyle Schwarber signed with the Phillies on a four-year, $79 million contract after his incredible second-half performance with the Boston Red Sox in 2021. With his deal all but concluded, in hindsight it was one of the biggest bargains in a historically expensive free agent class.
In four seasons with Philadelphia, Schwarber slashed .226/.349/.507, hitting 187 home runs, driving in 434 runs, and posting 11.1 total Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference. In his Phillies tenure, he made two All-Star teams, led the National League in homers twice, an All-MLB team selection, one Silver Slugger award, was the 2025 All-Star Game MVP, and is poised to add a few more awards to his trophy case in the coming weeks.
With the Phillies being eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, Schwarber is set to test the free agent market for the first time since signing with Philadelphia in 2021, and is due for a big payday.
Spotrac has his market value listed at $99+ million over a potential new four-year deal, around a $5 million increase from his previous contract.
The Verdict: Stay
Some might overexaggerate his postseason struggles in 2025 and likely high price tag as reasons to let the MVP candidate walk, but the decision couldn't be more simple to ink him to a new deal.
From a production standpoint, it's virtually impossible to recreate his power output with anyone on the open market. His 56 home runs were only bested by potential AL MVP and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who is most definitely not going anywhere anytime soon. Mariners' trade deadline acquisition, third baseman Eugenio Suarez (49), and New York Mets all-time home run leader Pete Alonso (38) are the only other players who finished in the Top-10 for long balls.
Alonso is reportedly seeking a contract upward of six years in length, and Suarez will also command decent money despite hitting under .200 with a .683 OPS in his time with Seattle after being dealt from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the deadline.
Simply put, the Phillies won't be able to replace Schwarber's success with a single player, and it's the much more obvious choice to just bring back their veteran presence who's explicitly stated his love for the city and fanbase.
The price tag is high, and his lack of versatility is certainly an issue, especially as he moves into his mid-30s, but the pros heavily outweigh the cons when deciding whether or not to make a strong effort to bring him back. His familiarity with the franchise and proven track record of being one of the league's most feared power hitters are more than enough reasons to keep Schwarber in Philadelphia, and owner John Middleton has shown time and time again that he'll open his checkbook at a moment's notice to push for a World Series championship.