Phillies Projected to Reunite with Star Deadline Acquisition in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed into the offseason coming off yet another early playoff exit despite a spectacular regular season, but this one felt a whole lot more significant.
Maybe it was just the way things officially came to an end via a brutal error which will go down in baseball infamy, but the crushing Game 4 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers seemed to be a real turning point for this franchise. As numerous names prepare to hit free agency, things are going to look a whole lot different on the roster by the time Opening Day rolls around.
Not every name who is a free agent will be gone, but Philadelphia is going to be prudent with who they bring back after falling short again with the same core. One name who seems likely to return was a new face from the trade deadline in outfielder Harrison Bader after he went on an absolutely tear following his arrival.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named his current team the most logical free agency destination for Bader.
Bader Projected to Return to Phillies On New Contract
"Mutual options almost never get exercised, so we're not expecting him back in Philadelphia on that $10 million clause in his current contract," Miller wrote. "Still, Bader re-signing with the Phillies is a strong possibility, unless they're all-in on Justin Crawford as the regular center fielder as a rookie."
The kind of price Bader winds up signing at remains to be seen, but the chance that it could be a significant number is very real after the kind of run he went on for Philadelphia. Despite being injured in the playoffs and relegated to a bench role, he even made an impact there with a hit and an RBI in just two total at-bats.
Bader Had Incredible Run For Phillies After Trade Deadline
The 31-year-old played just 50 games for Philadelphia, but in that period he collected a bWAR of 1.4 and brought stability to their center field position to help lock up the division. Slashing .305/.361/.463 down the stretch for the Phillies, Bader established himself as an absolutely critical player who they were lucky to acquire.
Given the fact that he's still fairly young and playing some of the best baseball of his career, Bader looks to be in line for a pretty significant payday this winter.
For a Philadelphia team that has needed to overhaul the outfield for years now, keeping Bader in the fold would be a fantastic move and go a long way towards a shakeup for next year that they hope finally gets them over the hump.
Bader is not going to be extremely cheap, but they have seen firsthand the kind of impact he's able to have. Going back to the open market to try to find someone who can produce at the rate Bader did feels foolish when you have Bader sitting right there.
Given there seems to be mutual interest in a return, look for Bader and the Phillies to hammer out an extension and keep him in the City of Brotherly Love.