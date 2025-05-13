Phillies Named As Realistic Suitor for Star Outfielder at Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies have been on a nice little streak over the last couple weeks, winning 11 of their last 15 to climb to a firm second place in the National League East.
After what was a rough start to the year, Philadelphia appears right back on track and should be in an absolute dog fight all season long with the New York Mets to try to win back-to-back division titles.
Though the Phillies have done an incredible job over the last few years of getting to the playoffs and at times making some noise once they got there.
However, a common theme has been a lineup that has remained largely unchanged coming up short when it's counted most and fans have been desperate for management to shake things up.
If Philadelphia moves through the next couple of months and is in a similar position to make another playoff run, they will be a real candidate to make a splash trade at the deadline in late July.
One major insider thinks they could be a real candidate to acquire who could be one of the most sought after players across the league.
Could the Phillies Trade For Baltimore Orioles Star Cedric Mullins?
The Orioles are in the midst of a disaster of a season so far and look well on their way to becoming sellers at the deadline. Mullins is a candidate to be their top asset given his hot start to the season and the fact that he will be a free agent after the season.
During a segment discussing the standout center fielder on MLB Network, Jon Morosi named Philadelphia specifically as a team who could be a fit.
"When you think about the type of player who makes a massive impact at the deadline, it's this type of player and person," Morosi said of Mullins. "For the number of teams out there that need a center fielder...you think about the Phillies being a tremendous fit for him, I woild even see a team like the Rangers possibily being a good fit as well."
Despite their weaknesses in the outfield, Philadelphia did not do much this offseason and appear set to keep deploying Johan Rojas there.
If they wanted to make a serious upgrade in the lineup from Rojas and give themselves some more flexibility, Mullins could be a tremendous fit.
In the month of April, the 30-year-old slashed .260/.412/.468 and was one of the best hitters in the American League, setting up for a massive haul in return at the deadline.
Since then, he has cooled off dramatically in the last several weeks, but that could work to the Phillies favor in terms of a more reasonable return.
Regardless, Mullins becomes a player worth keeping an eye on in the coming months and could prove to be a great fit for Philadelphia if they decide to go all in.