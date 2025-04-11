This Phillies Trade Idea Lands Former Silver Slugger To Solve Center Field Issues
The Philadelphia Phillies entered this season with one glaring need and did nothing to solve it. Now it is coming back to haunt them.
To little surprise, center field has been by fair the worst position on the field this season. Adding insult to injury, neither Brandon Marsh nor Johan Rojas are playing great defense.
Marsh has still been solid with the glove, but not nearly good enough to make up for the poor returns at the plate.
The Phillies are definitely able to survive this weak spot during the regular season, but it could be yet another problem that comes to haunt them in the playoffs.
On the bright side, there are some very intriguing options on the trade market. One player that could be a good mix of value and talent is Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins.
Mullins is set to hit free agency after the year and has been off to a red-hot to begin this season. With the Orioles off to a poor start, perhaps they could look to trade him come time for the deadline.
A potential offer that Philadelphia could make would be a prospect haul of pitcher Mick Abel and second baseman Devin Saltiban.
Two top 10 prospects is a fair price for Mullins and is something that the Phillies could easily survive parting with, especially if it means getting closer to a World Series.
Mullins has a .286/.400/.571 slash line with three home runs and two stolen bases over the first 12 games of the year.
This has been the best he has looked since his 2021 All-Star campaign where he hit 30 home runs and stole 30 bases. He is making pace to do the same again this year.
The 30-year-old has really been performing at least near this level since the last 81 games of last season.
He hasn't been as good as usual on defense, but the bat more than makes up for that.
Abel is a prime trade candidate for Philadelphia. He has seemingly reached his peak in their system and could use a fresh start to hopefully reach the potential he once showed.
The 23-year-old is on the right track again this season with a 3.27 ERA through his first two games.
Saltiban hit 17 home runs and stole 22 bases at the Single-A level last year, making good progress on his progression.
He has the potential to replace the bat that Baltimore is set to lose with Mullins, at least in the future.