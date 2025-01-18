Philadelphia Phillies So-So Offseason Doesn’t Change Lofty Season Goals
The MLB offseason has been surprisingly quiet for the Philadelphia Phillies.
After a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign, which saw them eliminated by the New York Mets in the NLDS, rumors began to swirl that some significant changes could be on the horizon.
When the other contenders in the National League began making major moves, it felt like a matter of time until the Phillies pulled the trigger on a move of their own.
But, to this point, that move has not yet come.
There were rumors of All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm and right fielder Nick Castellanos being on the trade block. But, no deals were made for either player; the asking price on Bohm was reportedly sky-high and no team was taking on the money owed to Castellanos.
Unable to clear any money off their books, the Phillies went bargain bin hunting in free agency, agreeing to three one-year deals with outfielder Max Kepler and relief pitchers Jordan Romano and Joe Ross.
Certainly not the shake-up many were expecting, as the biggest move the team made was acquiring starting pitching Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins.
That addition should not be overlooked as Philadelphia has arguably the best starting rotation in baseball. Zack Wheeler remains a legitimate ace, Aaron Nola is a reliable workhorse and Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez were both All-Stars.
The starting rotation will be the backbone of their success, as top prospect Andrew Painter is expected to help at some point during the summer as well.
All-in-all, their moves this winter have resulted in Jim Bowden of The Athletic giving them a “B” grade.
Have they done enough to remain ahead of the Mets, who made the biggest splash by signing Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history and the Atlanta Braves in the NL East?
The former MLB executive certainly believes so, as he has predicted the Phillies to still finish first in the division.
It certainly doesn’t feel as though Philadelphia is done making moves, as they have to do something with their outfield.
It is too big of a risk to have Kepler in left field for the first time in his career, Brandon Marsh in center field and Castellanos in right. Making a move for a legitimate center fielder, which would enable Marsh to move back to left, creating an intriguing platoon in right field, is their best route to improvement.
That will cement their status atop the NL East as one of the main contenders who can hang with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.