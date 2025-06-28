Phillies Offense Makes Statement Following Embarrassing Sweep Against Astros
To say the Philadelphia Phillies had a less than stellar start to their week would be a bit of an understatement, as the team suffered a humiliating and historic three-game sweep against the Houston Astros.
The Phillies' woeful performance against the Astros actually made them just the 10th team in baseball history to get swept while allowing five or fewer total runs across all three contests.
With the pitching staff performed at their usual elite level, the blame for this disastrous showing fell squarely on the offense, with Philadelphia's normally stout lineup only managing to plate a single run across in the entire series.
Coming off an embarrassing showing like this, the Phillies' offense was looking to make a statement, and they did just that against their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves.
After a rain delay pushed first pitch back by over two hours, Philadelphia's lineup came out of the gates on fire, scoring 11 runs over the first three innings.
They capped things off in the top of the ninth by scoring another two runs, which, combined with a stellar showing from the pitching staff, led the Phillies to a dominant 13-0 win.
Philadelphia ended the night with 17 total hits, 12 RBI and five home runs, the last of which marked the most they've hit in a single game so far this season.
Star shortstop Trea Turner led the way at the plate, ending with a 4-for-6 line with two of the team's homers.
Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Otto Kemp were the other three batters to hit one over the fence, with Kemp's long ball representing the first he's hit in his Major League career.
It's very clear the Phillies had some built up frustration after they were swept down in Houston, and they were just itching to take it all out on their hated division foe.
Just about every hitter down the order got in on the action, and when the dust finally settled, there were no remaining doubts about just how lethal this squad can be when they're firing on all cylinders.
A statement has been made, but now Philadelphia will have to make sure they keep building upon this bolt of momentum as the second half of the season begins and the battle for NL East supremacy rages on.
