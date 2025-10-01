Phillies Pitcher Could Become Team's Secret Weapon in World Series Push
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Walker Buehler is no stranger to the bright lights.
The 31-year-old righthander may have struggled in his last two regular seasons, but his postseason pedigree is unquestionable. The former Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect has simply been as dominant as anyone in baseball once the calendar flips to October. Buehler has pitched to a stellar 3.04 earned run average in 94.2 career postseason innings across five seasons with the Dodgers.
Opening Buehler's Baseball Reference page to see a 4.93 ERA in 126 innings in 2025 might not instill confidence in many, but solely examining his brief Phillies tenure tells a different story. After limping to a 5.45 ERA in 23 games with the Boston Red Sox, he was released and quickly signed by Philadelphia on August 31.
In just three starts and one long relief appearance, Buehler pitched phenomenally to the tune of a 0.66 ERA with a mere 1.17 WHIP, much improved from the 1.56 WHIP he posted in Boston. More than just allowing one earned run across 13.2 innings, he flat-out looked like a man on a mission.
Command issues remained present, but were limited. He didn't generate many whiffs, but rarely allowed any hard contact. Buehler's audition with the Phillies could not have gone much better, and it's time to look to him as a legitimate contender for a major role in Philadelphia's pitching plans as they begin their quest for a World Series title this Saturday in the NLDS.
Where Does Buehler Fit In?
Despite the unfortunate season-ending injury perennial Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler suffered in August, the Phillies' starting rotation is still ranked among the top pitching staffs in the postseason.
The development of likely Game 1 starter Cristopher Sanchez, continued excellent performances by deceptive southpaw Ranger Suarez, and the fascinating arsenal that offseason acquisition Jesus Luzardo possesses offer stability at the top. Steady veteran Aaron Nola, despite a rough, injury-riddled regular season, delivered some strong outings to finish his 2025 campaign and could be another option in an extended series.
Fortunately for manager Rob Thomson, Buehler has both experience and success working out of the bullpen. The ever-inconsistent Taijuan Walker was the only probable long relief option before his arrival, and Buehler's dominant first impression with the club could result in his taking of said role.
Multi-inning relief appearances might not be the only situation where Buehler could thrive, however, and his latest postseason showing, where he struck out two New York Yankees to close out the 2024 World Series, proves exactly that. While he might not be the triple-digit fastball-wielding flamethrower who broke onto the scene in 2018, but his stuff has certainly ticked up in shorter outings.
What Walker Buehler will provide to the 2025 Phillies' playoff run is anyone's guess, but his ceiling as a pitcher and postseason career are more than enough for Philadelphia fans to get excited about the impact he could bring. For a team that is desperately attempting to get over that final hump, Buehler could be a crucial piece that helps achieve that goal.