Phillies Placing Two Critical Star Infielders on Injured List in Surprise Move
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be without the left side of their infield for at least the next couple of weeks after a surprising set of roster moves on Monday afternoon.
According to a report from Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the team is placing both Trea Turner and Alec Bohm on the injured list, putting the entire left side of the infield on the shelf as they try to lock up the National League East in the final weeks of the season.
While the Turner move was not particularly shocking given the fact he left the game on Sunday afternoon and was announced as dealing with a hamstring issue, the Bohm news was not expected as the veteran third baseman deals with a shoulder issue.
Bohm did not have to leave the game, but his performance over the last couple of weeks has been dreadful enough that it makes a lot of sense for him to have been dealing with something. Over the last two weeks (12 games), the 2024 All-Star has slashed .191/.220/.255 with more strikeouts than hits collected.
Manager Rob Thomson told media he has been dealing with a cyst in his shoulder which will have to be drained.
The severity of Bohm's injury remains to be seen, but health aside, a reset for a little while could be positive for him after what has been a turbulent last calendar year for him both on the field and in the clubhouse.
Losing Turner is a Brutal Blow For Phillies Down the Stretch
As for Turner, further reporting from Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic revealed that the strain has been diagnosed as Grade 1, and the team does expect him back for the postseason. Needless to say, getting the star shortstop back in the fold even ideally before the playoffs start to get him ramped back up is going to be critical.
Turner has had the best season of his Philadelphia career, slashing .305/.356/.458 with 15 home runs and 69 RBI, not to mention a National League leading 179 hits. He's a massive part of the reason why the Phillies are where they are in the standings, and if they are to have any chance of making a run this October, he will need to continue to be at his best.
When it comes to replacing the pair on the left side of the infield for the time being, it will come down to Otto Kemp and Donovan Walton, both of whom are up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will try to fill in for the time being.