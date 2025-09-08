Phillies, Trea Turner Are Hopeful But Concerned About Hamstring Injury
There is major concern surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner right now.
The superstar shortstop exited Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in the top of the seventh inning after he reached first base on an error. Without making a scene, he turned around and walked straight to the dugout and down the steps into the clubhouse.
It was later revealed that Turner was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring, a concerning injury at this stage of the season as the Phillies get set for a massive four-game series against the New York Mets and prepare for the playoffs. Turner is scheduled to get an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the strain, but it's clear that he is going to miss some amount of time in September.
Phillies Are Hopeful Trea Turner Avoided Serious Injury
While Turner acknowledged that the strain "didn't feel good" in the moment when he suffered it on Sunday, which is why he pulled himself out of the game, he is hopeful that the MRI doesn't reveal severe damage.
"Hopefully better. Hopefully not as bad as that. A little sore now," he said, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer (subscription required) when comparing this one to the strain he suffered last year.
When Turner strained his left hamstring in 2024, it took place in May. He was out for roughly a month-and-a-half. But that situation also called for him and the team to be more cautious considering how early in the season it occurred.
Philadelphia needs Turner on the field if they are going to have success, but that doesn't mean they are going to throw him out there if he's not healthy. So as they wait for the MRI results with bated breath, they have to hope it's something that's on the milder side of things.
"It's never a good time, really, but having something like this late [in the season] is not fun. When these games really matter, you need to be out there. Hopefully it's not too many [games]. We'll see," Turner added.
How This Injury Could Affect Trea Turner Going Forward
If the Phillies and Turner receive the best possible news regarding this injury, it's still fair to wonder how he's going to look when he comes back after missing games and having this issue still present.
When the superstar was placed on the shelf last year, he was slashing .343/.392/.460 across 33 games with two home runs, nine RBI and eight stolen bases. When he came back, he slashed .277/.317/.473 across 88 games with 19 home runs, 53 RBI and nine stolen bases.
That at least should give both Turner and Philadelphia confidence that he can hit the ground running if he is able to return, especially because he had a six-game hit streak when he came back and recorded a hit in all but two out of the 12 games he played in the month of June. His power also was on full display in July, with him hitting 10 longballs to go along with a .292 batting average that showed the all-around skillset he possesses at the plate.
While hamstring injuries are always tough to predict when it comes to recovery and how players might perform when they are cleared to return, his past history has shown that he can miss time and be immediately effective when he's back.
The Phillies just have to hope that's the case once again.