Phillies Plan To Activate Alec Bohm From Injured List Ahead of Important Game
There's no doubt the Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball.
While they have clear weaknesses that rears its ugly head and frustrates the fanbase at times, there really isn't a perfect team that everyone can point to as a juggernaut considering the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers are banged up with injuries, the rest of the National League has either pitching or offensive question marks and the American League looks to be weak at the top.
Because of that, the Phillies have as good of a chance at anyone to win the World Series this year, owners of a roster that features multiple star players and a starting rotation that might be the best in the sport when clicking on all cylinders.
The only other thing that could derail their chances beyond the usual cold streaks the offense goes through are injuries. Which is why it's great news that Aaron Nola is set to return from the 60-day injured list on Sunday as Philadelphia gets set to go to a six-man rotation.
However, Nola isn't the only one set to return Sunday.
Phillies Planning On Activating Alec Bohm Sunday
According to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, manager Rob Thomson said that the plan is for Alec Bohm to be activated off the injured list on Sunday as well, bringing the All-Star third baseman back into the fold after an extended absence.
Bohm has been on the shelf since July 19 with a fracture in his left rib. He wasn't sent on a rehab assignment until Aug. 10, where he's struggled with Lehigh Valley by going 3-for-21 with a homer, two RBI and two strikeouts compared to drawing one walk.
Still, there's no doubt that his addition will be a huge one, especially once he gets back into the swing of things and becomes the above-average hitter he has largely been throughout his career at the big league level.
While Bohm has been maligned by some Phillies fans during the latter stages of his tenure with the team, he was also slashing .278/.324/.391 with eight home runs, 22 extra-base hits and 42 RBI. His addition will lengthen the batting order and offer more protection for the top three, something Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto and occasionally Brandon Marsh have failed to do in Bohm's absence.
Who is the roster casualty will be interesting to see, with either Weston Wilson or Otto Kemp being the likely selections to clear a space for the starting third baseman.