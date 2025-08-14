Phillies Will Activate Aaron Nola On Sunday, Reveal Rotation Plans
The Philadelphia Phillies have been waiting for Aaron Nola to get healthy.
While the longtime ace was having the worst season of his career before initially hitting the injured list on May 16 with a sprained right ankle, there's no doubt he is a key part of their plans when it comes to winning a World Series championship.
Nola has been the epitome of a workhorse during his career, so getting forced to take some time off wasn't viewed as the worst possible thing considering his ERA was at a staggering 6.16 through his first nine starts to go along with a 1-7 record.
But when he suffered a stress fracture in his ribs, that's when his absence became more extended.
The good news is that Nola has looked fantastic during his rehab assignment, sitting with a 2.19 ERA across three starts with 11 hits allowed, 17 strikeouts and just three walks issued in 12 1/3 innings of work.
Now, the veteran is set to make his return.
Phillies Announce Nola's Return Date, Rotation Plans
According to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic, the Phillies are going to activate the right-hander off the 60-day injured list for the series finale against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, Aug. 17.
Then, they are going to operate with a six-man rotation going forward, keeping Taijuan Walker as a starting pitcher likely for the rest of the season.
While Walker has been a point of contention during his tenure in Philadelphia -- especially last year when he posted a 7.10 ERA -- he's been much better this season despite shifting from the rotation to the bullpen multiple times.
Sitting with a 3.31 ERA across 14 starts, he has become an effective weapon for the Phillies.
As far as the six-man rotation goes, Rob Thomson believes this will help the starting staff -- who has tons of mileage on their arms already -- ease into the playoffs and get their dominant form back.
Hopefully that's the case.
Even Zack Wheeler has looked mortal during the dog days of summer, and when combining that with Ranger Suarez's regression, Jesus Luzardo's roller coaster performances and Cristopher Sanchez getting tagged for four runs in his last outing, more rest between starts should help.