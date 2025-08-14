Inside The Phillies

Phillies Will Activate Aaron Nola On Sunday, Reveal Rotation Plans

Aaron Nola has an activation date, and the Philadelphia Phillies have a plan for how they are going to operate their rotation going forward.

Brad Wakai

May 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park
May 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies have been waiting for Aaron Nola to get healthy.

While the longtime ace was having the worst season of his career before initially hitting the injured list on May 16 with a sprained right ankle, there's no doubt he is a key part of their plans when it comes to winning a World Series championship.

Nola has been the epitome of a workhorse during his career, so getting forced to take some time off wasn't viewed as the worst possible thing considering his ERA was at a staggering 6.16 through his first nine starts to go along with a 1-7 record.

But when he suffered a stress fracture in his ribs, that's when his absence became more extended.

The good news is that Nola has looked fantastic during his rehab assignment, sitting with a 2.19 ERA across three starts with 11 hits allowed, 17 strikeouts and just three walks issued in 12 1/3 innings of work.

Now, the veteran is set to make his return.

Phillies Announce Nola's Return Date, Rotation Plans

Aaron Nola
David Richard-Imagn Images

According to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic, the Phillies are going to activate the right-hander off the 60-day injured list for the series finale against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Then, they are going to operate with a six-man rotation going forward, keeping Taijuan Walker as a starting pitcher likely for the rest of the season.

While Walker has been a point of contention during his tenure in Philadelphia -- especially last year when he posted a 7.10 ERA -- he's been much better this season despite shifting from the rotation to the bullpen multiple times.

Sitting with a 3.31 ERA across 14 starts, he has become an effective weapon for the Phillies.

As far as the six-man rotation goes, Rob Thomson believes this will help the starting staff -- who has tons of mileage on their arms already -- ease into the playoffs and get their dominant form back.

Hopefully that's the case.

Even Zack Wheeler has looked mortal during the dog days of summer, and when combining that with Ranger Suarez's regression, Jesus Luzardo's roller coaster performances and Cristopher Sanchez getting tagged for four runs in his last outing, more rest between starts should help.

More Phillies News

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News