Phillies Projected to Move On From Struggling Fan Favorite in Salary Dump
The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a heartbreaking exit in the NLDS for the second year in a row, being eliminated by the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in four games via a brutal error.
While there is still very much the pain that exists from the loss, it's time for the organization to turn the page to the offseason and figure out how to avoid the same fate next season. A huge domino fell on Monday with the announcement that manager Rob Thomson would be returning for a fifth season, but that doesn't mean things will look the same.
Major changes figure to be ahead this winter with numerous free agents and players who could wind up being dealt to shake up a lineup that continuously has come up short for the last four seasons in October.
In terms of guys who are not hitting the open market but still could be on the chopping block as the 2026 roster starts to take shape, there's one name who stands out as someone who Philadelphia is likely to move on from. Jackson Roberts of Fastball on SI projects not only does the team get rid of Nick Castellanos, but they do it rather unceremoniously.
Phillies Could Move On From Nick Castellanos in Salary Dump Move
"The writing has been on the wall for Castellanos since he saw his role diminished in the wake of the trade to acquire Harrison Bader," Roberts wrote.
"He clearly resented the organization taking him out of games for defensive purposes, and he even bashed manager Rob Thomson's communication skills. No team is paying the $20 million Castellanos is set to make after his negative-WAR season, so the Phillies will eat a hefty portion of the price tag to ensure the two-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger gets a fresh start."
Exactly how much of the $20 million Philadelphia would have to eat remains to be seen, but it would certainly not be an insignificant chunk. The more salary they are willing to accept, the more the return could be, but in all likelihood it would be a very underwhelming ransom.
Castellanos Among Baseball's Worst Contracts for Phillies
The 33-year-old had a dreadful season for Philadelphia, slashing .250/.294/.400 with 17 home runs and 72 RBI over 147 games while being a liability on defense, posting a bWAR of -1.0 for the worst campaign of his career.
Entering the final season of a five-year, $100 million deal, Castellanos could bounce back, but things seem to be fairly fractured between him and the organization. The off-field problems with Thomson along with the ugly numbers make it difficult to justify bringing him back, and the Phillies are simply going to have to accept the final year of the deal as a lost cause.
An outright DFA does not feel likely as someone will have interest provided the salary being paid off by Philadelphia, but anything is on the table at this point.
It would be a small shock to see Castellanos on the Phillies roster next season as things stand, and while they could change, keep an eye for teams who may be interested in taking a chance on him.