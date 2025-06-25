Phillies' Recent Impressive Surge Slid Them Into NL East Driver's Seat
As the calendar flips to July, several key divisional races are beginning to heat up with the battle for NL East supremacy being perhaps the most hotly contested of the all.
The division has been an absolute blood bath over the last several seasons, and 2025 is no different with the Philadelphia Phillies and their hated rivals in the New York Mets emerging as the two front runners for the crown.
The Mets had been in control for much of the first half of the season, but a recent surge from the Phillies, which included a 2-1 series win over New York this past weekend, has slid them into the driver's seat for the first time since the opening weeks of the new campaign.
With those two massive victories included, Philadelphia has gone 10-3 over their last 13 games, and entered Tuesday night's matchup against the Houston Astros with 1.5 game lead over the rest of the field in the East.
The offense has been the driving force for the Phillies over this dominant stretch, as the team has posted a collective .823 OPS and slugged 15 homers over the past couple of weeks.
At the same time, New York has absolutely fallen of a cliff, as they entered Tuesday's night's contest against the Atlanta Braves riding a 1-9 skid over their last 10 games.
The Braves for their part have surprisingly become a non-threat so far this season, as the once dominant division power who won seven consecutive NL East crowns prior to 2024 have become unrecognizable from the dominant squads everyone has come to expect down south.
With Philadelphia getting hot at the same time their two biggest rivals falter, all things now point towards the City of Brotherly Love firmly entering the NL East driver's seat heading into July.
Still, the finish line is very far off, and fortunes can turn on a dime for both the Phillies and their divisional foes.
Philadelphia will now have to play the defending game if they want to down the stretch, and GM Preston Mattingley will also need to fill a couple of big holes at the trade deadline to bolster the roster.
All in all, things are still very much far from being over, but the Phils have given themselves the upper hand as summer begins to heat up. If they can maintian their recent pace, and the Mets continue to falter, then it won't be long before a second straight NL East crown is within reach.
