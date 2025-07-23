Phillies Release Japanese Right-Handed Reliever Koyo Aoyagi
The Philadelphia Phillies have been trying to break into the Japanese market for years.
They are behind in that aspect, failing to convince Yoshinobu Yamamoto to sign with them despite extending a lucrative offer, only to not get a meeting with Roki Sasaki the following offseason.
Understanding they need to boost their presence to be seen as a real option for players in Japan, the Phillies increased their scouting foothold overseas with the hopes they can build connections while achieving success on the field during their current championship window.
More News: Phillies Won in Walk-Off Fashion Not Seen in Over 50 Years
This past winter, Philadelphia signed someone from Japan -- Koyo Aoyagi.
Inked to a minor league deal, the 31-year-old right-hander was given an opportunity to compete for a bullpen spot during the spring. But he failed to impress enough to break camp with the big league club, resulting in him beginning the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Still, the Phillies believed he could be a factor for them somewhere down the line. However, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the organization decided to release Aoyagi after some prolonged struggles.
Early on, he looked the part, not allowing a single run in seven outings during the month of April, giving up just three hits in 7 1/3 innings of work with seven strikeouts and three walks.
But after that, things went off the rails.
More News: Phillies Should Consider Deal For Surprising Orioles Outfielder at Trade Deadline
Aoyagi struggled with inherited runners, allowing three to score in seven games during May, while also getting shelled for four earned runs of his own.
He was eventually transferred to the development list on June 17 after he gave up 11 earned runs in 5 2/3 innings across four outings to start the month. And after he was activated, Philadelphia assigned him to Double-A Reading, hoping that would get him back on track.
Aoyagi was sensational in his debut at that level, not allowing a hit in four innings pitched. But in his next two starts, he allowed six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched and five earned runs in three innings pitched, respectively.
More News: Phillies Front Office Has Delicate Balancing Act To Do Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
That resulted in him being placed on the temporarily inactive list, only for him to return and have another incredible outing on July 19 when he threw five hitless innings. But with five walks compared to four strikeouts, he was again moved to the development list on July 20.
Now, it appears like the two sides felt it was best to go in different directions, with the Phillies releasing him after a hectic tenure.
It will be interesting to see what's next for Aoyagi and if he can find another opportunity in the United States or if he'll return to Japan.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.