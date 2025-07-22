Inside The Phillies

Phillies Won in Walk-Off Fashion Not Seen in Over 50 Years

The Philadelphia Phillies won in a rare way on Monday.

Brad Wakai

Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second base Edmundo Sosa (33) celebrates a walk-off win on catcher's interference with teammates during the tenth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park
Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second base Edmundo Sosa (33) celebrates a walk-off win on catcher's interference with teammates during the tenth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
At this stage of the season, teams will take any win that comes their way. And that's especially true for this Philadelphia Phillies group right now after they entered Monday as losers of three straight series.

Knowing they needed to secure a victory with their ace Zack Wheeler on the mound, it took until the 10th inning for the Phillies to finally leave the field with a win.

However, the way they did it was in a zany fashion, with a catcher's interference call with the bases loaded resulting in a walk-off victory for Philadelphia.

Just about everyone was perplexed and fascinated by that ending, and for good reason.

It was the first time since 1971 that a game ended on a catcher's interference call.

While the Phillies might have preferred to win in a different way, nobody in the dugout was complaining, with Edmundo Sosa -- who was the one who hit Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez's mitt -- getting doused with water in celebratory fashion.

Monday was another grinding victory, something that has become common for Philadelphia this year.

Outside of Bryce Harper -- who has been red-hot recently and is starting to look like his two-time NL MVP self -- the brightest spot in this contest was the much maligned bullpen.

Despite ringing up 10 batters on the night, it was clear that Wheeler didn't have his best stuff, which resulted in him leaving his outing after six innings and 105 pitches.

Tasked with keeping things level at two runs apiece, the combination of Tanner Banks, Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm gave up just one hit and no runs, striking out four batters with two walks in three innings of work.

Max Lazar was called upon in the 10th to keep the game tied, and he was masterful by striking out two batters and not allowing a single hit to give the offense a chance to win things in the bottom of the frame.

They did exactly that, even if they didn't record a hit and won in a fashion not seen in over 50 years.

