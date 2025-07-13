Phillies Reportedly Interested in Two Star Bullpen Trade Targets From AL Team
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be one of the more aggressive teams at the trade deadline in a couple of weeks as they try to make final upgrades for a deep playoff run.
If Dave Dombrowski wants to make up for what was an extremely underwhelming offseason based on the way last year ended, the next couple of weeks are going to be massive for the organization.
While many have clamored for help in the outfield, the most likely area the Phillies will add to is their bullpen in order to shore things up after it has been a slog all season long.
According to the latest rumors, Philadelphia has their sights set on some of the biggest possible prizes, and not just as rental pieces.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Dombrowski is doing some extensive work on Minnesota Twins star relievers Jhoan Durán and Griffin Jax in hopes of being able to acquire at least one of them.
A trade for Durán would take a massive haul since he's one of the best relievers in all of baseball with two seasons of control remaining after 2025. The 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.49 this season with 47 strikeouts in 42.1 innings along with 15 saves on a struggling Twins team.
Jax may be more attainable in what has been a down year by his standards with a 4.02 ERA. However, last season, he posted a 2.03 mark in 72 appearances with a 0.873 WHIP and an eye-popping 95 strikeouts in 71 innings. The strikeouts are even better in 2025 with 65 K's in 40.1 innings.
Like Durán, Jax is under team control for the next two years and it makes sense this is the direction Philadelphia would try to take after losing two key relievers in free agency this past winter.
If Dombrowski can pull something off with Minnesota, it will set the Phillies up to win both now and moving forward.
Philadelphia is unquestionably going to make moves, the questions are both just who and when.
By the sound of it from those in the know, the Twins are a team to keep an eye on for Phillies fans since they could be the team that is the best possible fit for Philadelphia to help shore up their bullpen.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.