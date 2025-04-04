Phillies Shockingly Predicted To Have Only One Slugger Make All-Star Game
The Philadelphia Phillies are projected to be one of the best teams in baseball this year, possessing an incredibly talented roster.
Virtually the same core from a 95-win team that won the National League East in 2024 is back, setting up some major expectations to meet.
So far, so good in that regard, as players are stepping up and contributing all across the roster.
However, one player who's yet to truly join the party is slugging first baseman Bryce Harper.
Through the first five games of the campaign, he has a paltry slash line of .227/.261/.364 with one home run and one RBI, resulting in a 75 OPS+ and -0.1 WAR out of the gate.
Harper's a two-time MVP, so there's no reason to panic through the first week of the season. He is a seasoned veteran who will eventually find his rhythm and start producing at the level he is accustomed to.
One person who is certainly not worried about Harper's sluggish start is Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
In his way-too-early MLB All-Star roster predictions, he has selected the Phillies star as one of the reserves for the NL team, with Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers being selected as the starter at first base.
That isn’t the surprising part, as Harper is a perennial All-Star candidate. He has made the team eight times in his career and is one of the most prolific hitters of his generation, living up to the immense hype that was placed on him as a high schooler.
What is shocking is that he's the only player from Philadelphia's lineup predicted to make the team.
Last year, he was joined by shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm on the NL All-Star Team. This time around, only starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez is expected to join him at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
After having a franchise-record eight representatives at the Midsummer Classic last year, only being predicted for two is a bit of a surprise for the Phillies. Four NL teams -- the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres -- each have at least three.
Given the impressive level of talent on Philadelphia's roster, it would be shocking if the team only ends up with a couple of All-Stars this year.