Phillies Superstar Slugger Predicted To Make All-MLB Second Team
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a strong start this campaign, with their eyes set on once again reaching the postseason.
Coming into the year, there are plenty of reasons to still believe in the Phillies.
Even though Philadelphia was eliminated from the playoffs earlier than they would have liked last campaign, this is a team that has all the tools to make a long postseason run come October.
Currently, there has been a lot of attention and praise going to the starting rotation of the Phillies, and rightfully so.
The rotation is definitely the strength of the organization with, when healthy, five excellent starting pitchers. Furthermore, they also have a potential National League Cy Young candidate in Zack Wheeler.
While the pitching staff might be getting more attention, the lineup for Philadelphia is still one of the best in the league as well.
With plenty of high-end talent, the Phillies can not only hold an opponent scoreless in a game, but they can hit them with a barrage of runs.
However, that all starts with their former MVP, who is still playing at a very high level.
Manny Randhawa of MLB.com recently predicted who would make the All-MLB team at first base. For the Phillies, Bryce Harper was predicted to finish on the second team behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.
“If he has a monster season, as he did in the two years in which he won the NL MVP Award, those numbers could be over 40 homers and an OPS near 1.100. But that will be the key: health.”
The first baseman of Philadelphia continues to be one of the best players in the league, even though he might be a bit overlooked at this stage of his career.
However, in 2024, he slashed .285/.373/.525 with 30 home runs and 87 RBI.
When healthy, the 32-year-old is still one of he best in the game, but staying on the field has been a bit of an issue. While last year was a good one in terms of staying healthy and playing in 145 games, he has missed a significant amount of time in the three campaigns prior.
Harper being predicted to the second team All-MLB makes a lot of sense, especially considering the player predicted ahead of him.
Guerrero is a budding superstar in the game, and barring a contract season being a distraction, will likely have a massive year for the Blue Jays.
However, if the former MVP stays on the field and produces a great year like he is certainly capable of, anything is possible.