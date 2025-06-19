Phillies Should Attempt Trade Deadline Splash with Angels to Bolster Outfield
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected once again to be active during this July's trade deadline in order to put themselves in a spot to contend in the National League once again.
So often, teams have seen deals at the deadline turn into what were the final pieces necessary to get over the hump and win a championship, and Dave Dombrowski will try to press the right buttons to make it happen in the City of Brotherly Love.
Though this has been an impressive run over the last three seasons, the Phillies have ultimately fallen short -- albeit at various stages -- in the postseason for one reason or another.
The bullpen is an issue, but a lineup which has remained largely the same over the better part of the last half decade has also come up small in the biggest moments, and a shake-up may be needed.
If Philadelphia wants to upgrade their outfield, there's a name out there who could make some real sense and also not cost a king's ransom to bring into the fold.
Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward is not a superstar by any means, but once again he is having a steadily solid season with a ton of home run potential in his bat.
Through 70 games, Ward is slashing .211/.271/.467 with 18 home runs and 49 RBI and holding down the fort with solid defense in left field.
Philadelphia's most significant offseason acquisition -- Max Kepler -- is currently occupying left and having a solid year. However if the Phillies were willing to re-tool some things in order to get the best combination out there, they can make it work.
Brandon Marsh is solid defensively in center, but he has been close to a disaster at the plate. Borderline useless against left-handed pitching, Marsh being in the lineup caps the potential of the offense and limits the power.
Bringing in someone like Ward would have the potential to give the offense significantly more pop and move chess pieces around defensively.
Ward is also under team control for next season, meaning it's not just a one-year rental.
If the Phillies don't wind up making a shocking blockbuster for a superstar, someone in that next tier of available players like Ward could wind up making a whole lot of sense.
