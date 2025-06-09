Phillies Should Be All Over World Series Champion Closer at Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies find themselves squarely in the playoff picture once again, sitting within reach in the division and currently clinging to the final Wild Card spot in the National League by a game.
There's no question this group in the City of Brotherly Love is a playoff team; they have proven that beyond a shadow of a doubt over the last several years.
Unfortunately though, as fans have seen time and time again, a great regular season does not guarantee you anything. For three years in a row, various problems have led to crushing playoff exits for the Phillies at three different stages.
Right now, the biggest thing holding Philadelphia back after a quiet offseason in the area is the bullpen.
An already thin unit got even worse when shutdown closer Jose Alvarado was suspended for 80 games as well as the postseason for a positive test for external testosterone.
If the Phillies want to even get back to the playoffs let alone getting over the hump and bringing a World Series home, the wide open vacuum at closer must be addressed.
In terms of someone who has experience at the spot in the highest leverage October situations, there is only one name out there who can be the absolute best fit for Philadelphia.
Phillies Must Be Looking at Aroldis Chapman Trade with Red Sox
Two-time World Series champion and seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman might be 37 years old, but don't let that fool you. The veteran flamethrower is performing as well as ever this season despite serving as closer for a fledgling Boston Red Sox squad.
In his first season since 2021 as a full-time closer, Chapman has pitched to a 1.71 ERA and 0.911 WHIP with 35 strikeouts compared to just nine walks in 26.1 innings pitched.
During a recent MLB.com article, he was named as Boston's most intriguing trade chip, especially if the Red Sox continue to fall out of contention.
Boston is going nowhere and headed there fast, almost assuredly at the very least fielding offers for the veteran.
Chapman has twice served as the final piece at the deadline for a World Series bullpen both in 2023 with the Texas Rangers and 2016 with the Chicago Cubs.
The way things have gone this year, it feels ripe for lightning to strike a third time. If Philadelphia is serious about winning this season, they had better make sure it's them on the receiving end of the Chapman playoff magic this time around.
