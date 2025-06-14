Phillies Should Check In on Red Sox Outfielders As Trade Deadline Looms
The Philadelphia Phillies look like a top World Series contender yet again, but a key roster weakness still sticks out like a sore thumb; their outfield.
Johan Rojas is just 24 years old. He has plenty of time to grow, but right now, he still looks unprepared to be the starting center fielder on a championship team.
Nick Castellanos is as reliable as ever at the plate, but he is a massive hole in the outfield on defense. His spot in the lineup is safe, but he does force the defense to be better in the other two spots.
Brandon Marsh has been a bit of a letdown, unable to take that next step the Phillies have been hoping for during his tenure.
Max Kepler was the only offseason addition they made on offense, and he hasn't been enough.
At this point, it's clear that Philadelphia has no choice but to attack the trade market.
One team that could be interested in moving some outfield talent is the Boston Red Sox.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently made a prediction that the Red Sox would be selling either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu at this year's trade deadline.
Either player would be an instant upgrade for the Phillies right now, and they both come with team control for a few seasons while Philadelphia continues to build a championship roster.
There would be more buzz about a potential Duran acquisition since he has more more star power.
Just a year ago, Duran was an MVP candidate. His well-balanced game allowed him to accrue an eye-catching 8.7 bWAR in route to his first ever All-Star appearance.
He can play any of the outfield spots well, which would allow the Phillies to use him either as a replacement in left field or in center.
If they added Duran, he would likely patrol left while Marsh or another acquisition plays center.
The 28-year-old isn't hitting the ball as well as he did in 2024, but a .271/.325/.428 slash line with five home runs and 14 stolen bases through 69 games is much more than Philadelphia is currently getting from left and center.
Duran is also arbitration eligible through the 2028 campaign, providing a long-term solution.
Abreu wouldn't be a bad get, either.
He has exploded onto the scene in 2025 with a .245/.321/.471 slash line through 64 games with 13 home runs and 32 RBI.
He also has control through 2029 and will likely be a bit cheaper than Duran.
Abreu would also be an upgrade defensively over Marsh right now.
Either way, the Phillies need to be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline when it comes to making upgrades in pursuit of a championship. Both Duran and Abreu would be major additions.
