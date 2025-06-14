Trea Turner Hoisted Emmy Won for Infamous Standing Ovation Before Friday's Game
The tenure of Trea Turner with the Philadelphia Phillies has not come without ups and downs.
Signed to a massive 11-year, $300 million contract ahead of the 2023 season, the star shortstop was seen as the missing piece to help get the Phillies over the hump after they came up short in the 2022 World Series.
But following an eye-catching showing in the World Baseball Classic prior to the campaign getting underway, Turner struggled in the first year of his new deal.
Normally in the city of Philadelphia, the fanbase is ruthless when it comes to high-priced stars underperforming.
That's why it was so notable when he infamously received a standing ovation from the Citizens Bank Park faithful on August 4 that carried on throughout the weekend series.
Following that, Turner's season turned around.
He began a 10-game hitting streak immediately after the ovation, ending the year with a .266/.320/.459 slash line and 26 homers, 16 of which came after the Phillies fans showed their support.
Now, in the midst of his third campaign in Philadelphia where he is looking much more like the superstar he was billed as being before he was signed, Turner was able to celebrate that moment further when he held the Sports Emmy that was won for the documentary called "The Turnaround."
Phillies fan Jon McCann, known as "The Philly Captain" on his popular YouTube channel, played a major part in fans giving Turner the infamous standing ovation instead of showering him with boos.
The short documentary was directed by Philadelphia native Kyle Thrash and co-directed and produced by two-time Oscar-winner Ben Proudfoot.
Released in 2024 and now airing on Netflix, "The Turnaround" won the 2025 Sports Emmy in the category of Outstanding Short Documentary.
Turner, Thrash and McCann celebrated that win on the field before Friday's game, with Turner holding the award in front of the Phillies faithful.
