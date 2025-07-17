Phillies Should Do Whatever It Takes To Trade for Orioles Closer Felix Bautista
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be one of the more aggressive teams at the trade deadline here in a couple of weeks, meaning they are likely making phone calls right now.
Having the correct moves made in order to put yourself in the best possible spot headed into October is absolutely critical for teams pursuing a World Series title, and the Phillies certainly consider themselves firmly within that category.
As Philadelphia prepares to gear up for the second half, it clings to a half-game lead in the National League East over the New York Mets. After being eliminated in embarrassing fashion by the Mets last October, the Phillies had an underwhelming offseason.
More News: Phillies Need Second-Round Pick to Realize Immense Potential in Key Area
Now, Dave Dombrowski is going to try to use the deadline to make up for that lack of action in the winter, and it's no secret that this team is after help in the bullpen.
If the Phillies actually want to get as aggressive as the latest reports have indicated, a potentially perfect option is starting to become available.
More News: 'Awesome' Opportunity To Play for Childhood Team Could Draw Phillies Star Away
In a report this week, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) revealed that one of the best closers in baseball is potentially being shopped with the Baltimore Orioles "at least listening to" offers on star shutdown man Félix Bautista.
After missing all of the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery at the end of his absurd 2023 season, Bautista has returned this year to post an ERA of 2.41 with 48 strikeouts in 33.2 innings. Recording 18 saves on a bad Orioles team, "The Mountain" has immediately returned to the upper echelon of the position.
More News: Phillies Sign Murray State Standout and Former NECBL All-Star Jonathan Hogart
While Baltimore is unlikely to part with him and just listening to offers does not necessarily mean he is imminently about to get dealt, Philadelphia being able to add him would instantly change the outlook of the bullpen.
With the suspension of Jose Alvarado, the Phillies are in desperate need of a true closer to command the bullpen and be able to shut down games in the biggest moments.
More News: Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Made MLB All-Star Game History With MVP Honor
Bautista is still under team control for the next two seasons, a fact which will make him that much more costly in a trade. At the same time though, it would also make him a much more valuable addition than just a rental as was the case last year at the deadline.
It would take a ton to bring the 30-year-old to the City of Brotherly Love, but if his numbers the last two years he has been on the mound are any indication, he would absolutely be worth it.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.