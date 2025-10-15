Inside The Phillies

Phillies Should Pursue All-Star Free Agent Outfielder, Per Top MLB Insider

Should the Phillies break the bank for the top free agent outfielder on the market? One MLB analyst thinks so.

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The 2026 offseason becomes closer by the day, and connections between the Philadelphia Phillies and the top free agents on the market continue to grow.

The theme that has been consistently present among all free agency preview reporting has been that Phillies' President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is almost certain to shake up the roster. Philadelphia's playoff exits in each of the past four seasons have the club's fanbase and general MLB media expecting big changes, with both internal and external frustration only growing.

The Phillies' outfield has been the target of heavy criticism in recent years, with a combination of failing to meet expectations and a lack of significant reform limiting the team's offensive and defensive ceiling. The upcoming free agent class offers plenty of options to upgrade the outfield group, and the Phillies have been listed as top suitors for just about every name that matches that description.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden published a piece on Wednesday morning that outlined his ideas on how to manage a crucial offseason in Philadelphia. Among the many potential moves he detailed, one stood out as particularly game-changing.

Kyle Tucker Should Be Phillies' Top Priority, MLB Reporter Claims

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker hits a double to drive in two runs in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers
Jul 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a double to drive in two runs in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

His ideal move likely aligns with that of many of the Philadelphia faithful: going and getting the biggest fish available. In this case, that fish happens to be four-time All-Star and Chicago Cubs outfielder, Kyle Tucker.

The 28-year-old Tucker has already been profiled as a seamless fit on the Phillies' roster, and Bowden is the latest analyst to play matchmaker with the team and player.

"The move I want to see them make is to sign 28-year-old right fielder Kyle Tucker. Yes, that would be adding another big contract to the payroll for many years to come," Bowden said. "That said, he’s a complete player who can beat you with his glove, arm, bat, power, speed and base running. He’d give the Phillies the star power in their outfield they’ve lacked in recent seasons."

Tucker is projected to receive a $400+ million contract this offseason, according to Spotrac, and is by far the most expensive free agent set to test the open market. Reasons for Tucker to be a main target for Dombrowski, as Bowden explained, are simple. He is far more productive than any bat on the current roster, and, when he's at his best, is one of the premier players in MLB, regardless of position.

As the NLCS rolls on and the free agency picture becomes clearer in the coming weeks, Tucker has emerged as one of the prime candidates for Phillies fans to keep an eye on in a pivotal offseason.

