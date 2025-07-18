Phillies Star Bryce Harper Named Key Player for Second Half Run
The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for the second half of the season with the hopes of winning their division and making a run in the playoffs.
Despite success so far this year, the Phillies have felt like an inconsistent team with some great stretches of baseball, but also some poor ones.
Part of the reason for that stems from the roster.
More News: Phillies Fans Won't Like This Trade Deadline Prediction From Insider
Despite being in first place in the NL East, this is a team that has some notable flaws.
In the bullpen, the unit is a bit of a mess and will need to be addressed before the trade deadline. Jordan Romano hasn’t been the answer at closer and bringing in someone new to finally solidify this spot will be important.
Furthermore, the lineup also has some glaring holes. Like Romano, free agent signing Max Kepler hasn’t been the answer for some of the offensive woes in the outfield.
More News: Former Phillies Pitcher Signs With National League Contender
Now, with the second half set to start, the team will be relying on internal players to step up. And one player in particular will be key for them.
Todd Zolecki of MLB.com recently wrote about the key player for Philadelphia in the second half being their former NL MVP, Bryce Harper.
“His first-half numbers are far from what he expects from himself. But if Harper returns to form in the second half, the Phillies’ offense has an opportunity to take off -- especially if Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber continue to produce as they did in the first half.”
One of the reasons for the struggles of this offense heading into the All-Star break was because their star slugger missed most of June.
Since returning, the numbers in July have been fairly strong, with him slashing .289/.400/.500 with one home run and five doubles. However, it is shocking to see that he hasn’t produced an RBI besides his lone long ball.
More News: Phillies Unveil Unique Logo for Next Year's All-Star Game in Epic Fashion
In the second half, the Phillies need Harper to be better than he was before the All-Star break.
He has the ability to carry the offense, and while upgrades are still needed, he, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner have to be the driving forces of the lineup.
Staying healthy will be important, but Harper is a key piece in the second half.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.