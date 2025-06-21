Phillies Star Bryce Harper Reveals Whether or Not His Wrist Injury Needs Surgery
After the Philadelphia Phillies got Bryce Harper back from the elbow injury he suffered when he was hit by a pitch from Spencer Strider, the hope was that the time away would not only allow him time to get healthy, but also give him a chance to reset at the plate since this season has been anything but smooth for the two-time NL MVP.
But almost immediately after he returned, the Phillies announced that their superstar would be on the shelf for some time with a wrist injury, the same wrist injury that ailed him last year.
That news was immediately met with concern.
Not only did that mean Harper would be out for the foreseeable future, but the fact that he was dealing with the same issue in his wrist meant that something seemed to be brewing under the surface.
Thankfully, Harper put any worries that he might need surgery to bed.
"Harper, who answered questions Friday for the first time in two weeks, clarified this: The pain in his wrist is not due to a structural issue. He's met with various doctors who have assured him he would not need surgery — now or in the offseason — to fix it," reported Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).
This is at least a massive positive for Philadelphia.
While the actual injury remains a mystery and the timeline for him to return is unknown, the good news is it doesn't appear like he needs to undergo surgery to fix his wrist.
Still, there are concerns that exist.
Harper will likely be dealing with this on some level for the remainder of the year, and since the best treatment at the moment is rest, his wrist could start to deteriorate over the course of the regular season which could impact how he performs in the playoffs.
"I understand what I can tolerate and what I can't," the star slugger stated. "I've played through pain in my career; I think everybody has at some point."
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.