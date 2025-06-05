Phillies Star J.T. Realmuto Provides Update on His Current Injury Status
The Philadelphia Phillies had a pretty big injury scare on Wednesday night when their multi-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto went down after being hit by a foul ball that required him to leave the game early while being helped off the field.
Thankfully, a recent update and quote from him has provided some much needed clarity into the timeline he will miss and the severity of the injury.
In a report from Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Realmuto said he is hoping to only miss one day with the injury, and while he has not swung a bat as of yet, he will be available in an emergency scenario during Thursday's contest.
"It's not gonna be a lengthy absence, I know that much," the star catcher said.
This is positive news for the Phillies, as Realmuto is one of the most critical parts of their team both on offense and defense, so getting him back on the field within the next few days is the best possible result.
While his batting has taken a bit of a step back this season, he has been solid behind the plate as he usually tends to be.
Currently, he is 100th percentile in pop time according to Baseball Savant, sitting at 1.86 seconds, which is absolutely ridiculous when compared to pretty much anyone else.
Getting him ready over the course of the next 24 hours will be crucial, and then working him back into the lineup should not take much time, given he will be hopefully missing only one game.
Rafael Marchan will take his place on Thursday as Philadelphia looks to win their road series against the Toronto Blue Jays.