Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Made MLB All-Star Game History With MVP Honor
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game was a historic one for Philadelphia Phillies superstar slugger Kyle Schwarber.
He didn’t do anything to help the National League All-Stars during the game, going 0-for-2 with a walk in his three plate appearances.
But he ended up playing a massive role in the NL All-Stars coming away victorious, taking part in the impromptu swing-off that occurred because the game was tied at six after nine innings.
A Home Run Derby style swing-off, baseball’s version of penalty kicks in soccer or a shootout at the end of a hockey game, was unveiled for the first time after rule changes were made a few years ago.
The Phillies star, along with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, were originally selected as participants for the NL.
When Suarez went to get his finger looked at after being hit by a 100 mph pitch in the hand earlier in the game, it was Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers who took his place.
Schwarber was more than up for the challenge, responding as well as anyone could have hoped for in what was essentially an unexpected batting practice.
He took three swings and all three balls were launched for home runs, propelling the NL to a 4-3 win in the mini home run derby that secured the NL an All-Star Game victory.
Given his heroics to put his team over the top, Schwarber was rewarded with the All-Star Game MVP Award.
It was a historic night for many reasons, including the honor he received.
As shared by OptaSTATS, Schwarber is the first non-pitcher in MLB history to win the MVP Award without recording a hit during the actual game.
"One good BP wins you a trophy these days," Schwarber said, via MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN.
The Philadelphia designated hitter was made for that style of swing off, hitting 30 home runs thus far this season, which is the fifth-most in baseball behind Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners with 38, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees with 35, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers with 32 and Suarez with 31.
