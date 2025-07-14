Inside The Phillies

Phillies Lauded for Adding Two Potential Immediate Impact Players in MLB Draft

The Philadelphia Phillies may have struck gold on Day 1 of the 2025 MLB draft.

Kenneth Teape

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) pitches against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field.
The Philadelphia Phillies know they need to address their bullpen ahead of the MLB trade deadline to maximize their potential to compete for a World Series this year.

It is the most glaring need on their roster currently, so ideally, they would land someone who has late game, high-leverage experience and who can get out left-handed hitters.

Dave Dombrowski is going to do everything he can to secure such an upgrade, potentially even including some of the team’s top prospects so they can go shopping at the top of the trade market.

The Phillies could have also landed some immediate bullpen upgrades based on how they navigated Day 1 of the 2025 MLB draft.

Knowing that bullpen help was a need, Philadelphia seemed to operate with a plan in place to add players who could help almost immediately with their relief staff.

It is a major change from how the Phillies have operated in the past with their early selections, normally focusing their attention on high-upside prep hitters.

But the change in strategy looks to have paid off, with the franchise earning a lot of praise for nabbing three pitchers who could help the team in the near future.

Leading the way is No. 26 overall pick Gage Wood, an Arkansas Razorbacks product who has a chance to pitch in the Major Leagues this season.

“Gage Wood has a chance to start long term but can also go straight to the upper minors -- if not the big leagues -- and potentially help the bullpen later this season, like a trade deadline addition,” wrote Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, listing Philadelphia’s work amongst his favorite thus far in the draft.

At No. 63, the Phillies came away with Cade Obermueller of the Iowa Hawkeyes. And to round out Day 1, they selected Vanderbilt Commodores right-handed pitcher, Cody Bowker.

“The Phillies' next pick, Cade Obermueller, is another possible starter who also could move quickly as a lefty turning 22 later this month with two knockout pitches in his fastball/slider combo. Odds are good that at least one of them can provide big league value in the next 12 months if Philly wants to utilize them that way,” McDaniel added.

Dombrowski had a difficult balancing act to pull off, wanting to ensure he did everything to make certain that Philadelphia had a chance to remain contenders presently while keeping their window of contention alive long-term.

Selecting three experienced pitchers who can be immediate contributors in the bullpen and long-term assets in the rotation is a job well done.

