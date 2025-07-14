Phillies Select Three Ready-Made Pitchers in Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies understand their championship window is closing.
That not only is going to impact what they do ahead of this year's trade deadline, but also how they are going to approach restocking their talent going forward.
Instead of planning for the future in this draft, they made it clear that they were looking for players who could come in and help them almost immediately.
Here is who the Phillies ended Day 1 of the 2025 MLB draft with.
No. 26 - Gage Wood, Arkansas
This was the first sign that Philadelphia might be approaching their strategy a bit different this year, going with the ready-made college right-hander instead of a player from the prep level.
There's a real chance Wood could be playing for the Phillies this season, getting fast-tracked through the minors and making a rapid ascension to The Show as a reliever to give them another high-caliber bullpen arm for the final stretch of this campaign.
No. 63 - Cade Obermueller, Iowa
In the second round, Philadelphia went with another college arm, this time selecting a lefty who has been a strikeout artist during his time at Iowa.
Obermueller, a 6-footer whose dad played in the bigs, started 30 of his 43 collegiate games with his final two years being as strictly a starting pitcher. He finished his college career with a 3.57 ERA, striking out 226 batters in 164 innings pitched, while also walking 92.
Control is something he needs to work on, and there are questions regarding if he's going to stick as a starter when climbing up the professional ranks based on his size. However, he has a fastball that's in the 91-94 mph range that can reach 98, so he has the arm to convert to reliever if needed.
No. 100 - Cody Bowker, Vanderbilt
Nothing wrong about going with a player from Vanderbilt, and the Phillies are hoping the right-hander can continue his pitching ascent and turn into an impact arm for them.
Bowker began his collegiate career at Georgetown as a two-way player, but he converted into a full-time pitcher after his freshman season. Last year at Vanderbilt, he struggled a bit with a 4.38 ERA across 16 starts, but he possessed high strikeout stuff with 99 K's in 72 innings pitched.
Fastball is his most advanced pitch right now, with his low arm slot producing high whiffs against college hitters. But he'll need to develop more consistent secondary pitches, even if the plan is to turn him into a reliever.
