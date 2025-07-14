Former Phillies Pitching Prospect Turns Heads With Performance at MLB Futures Game
The Philadelphia Phillies had one of their star prospects, catcher Eduardo Tait, taking part in the 2025 MLB Futures Game this year during All-Star Weekend.
Ranked No. 4 in their system according to MLB Pipeline, the 18-year old has quickly made a name for himself in the lower levels of the minor leagues and is currently playing at Single-A Clearwater.
His immense power potential has been on full display this season, already hitting 11 home runs and 19 doubles despite being younger than almost all of his opponents.
More News: Phillies Make Great Gesture To Cristopher Sanchez After All-Star Snub
On average, Tait is 3.1 years younger than the average player currently at the Single-A level.
Alas, his performance in the Futures Game this season wasn’t all too memorable.
He was in the game defensively for two frames behind the plate of the seven-inning contest that featured some of the brightest young stars in baseball.
More News: Phillies Might Need To Switch Successful Draft Strategy With Team Aging
Tait had one plate appearance, grounding out during it.
While he didn’t have any memorable moments during the game, a former Phillies prospect turned some heads with his performance on the mound.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline last year, Philadelphia traded pitcher George Klassen, along with fellow pitcher Sam Aldegheri, to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for closer Carlos Estevez.
More News: Phillies Slugger Alec Bohm Forced To Leave Early Against Padres With Injury
It was Klassen who represented the Angels this season in the game, and he turned in a memorable outing, throwing the fastest pitch of the afternoon at 99.2 mph, as shared by Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required).
The former Phillies prospect threw all of his pitches between 98.7 and 99.2 mph as the hardest throwing player in the game.
“With that and a short but sharp slider at 89-92, Klassen could probably pitch in the Angels’ bullpen tomorrow. I’m sorry for giving them any ideas here,” Law added.
More News: Would Phillies Include Star Prospect in Trade With Pirates To Bolster Bullpen?
Given the current state of their own bullpen, Philadelphia probably wishes they still had a player of Klassen’s caliber to turn to so that they could address their relief pitching woes.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.