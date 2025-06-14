Inside The Phillies

Phillies Star Shares Secret About What's Driving His Incredible Stretch

Ranger Suarez gave a clue on why he has been dominant for the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

Brad Wakai

Jun 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) looks on before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park
Jun 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) looks on before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies are getting elite production from Ranger Suarez right now.

After he started the season on the injured list and was blown up during his first outing of the year, he has turned in a remarkable stretch of seven straight quality starts -- six-plus innings of three runs or fewer.

At a time when Aaron Nola is on the injured list, Jesus Luzardo has taken a step back and the bats have been cold for the better part of a few weeks, getting these types of outings is all the Phillies could ask for out of the left-hander.

Now sitting with a 2.32 ERA across his eight starts, Suarez is on pace to have the best showing of his career.

What's been powering his performance?

"Primarily, it's being healthy. I know what I'm capable of when I'm healthy and I'm capable of doing great things," he said matter-of-factly, per Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia and the fanbase is aware of that.

When Suarez has been healthy these past few years, he's performed like one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Keeping him close to 100% is what the organization has to figure out, because he has always been an elite weapon in October.

Of course, this performance by Suarez is only increasing his free agent price tag, something the Phillies aren't expected to match when that time comes since they already own of one of the highest payrolls in baseball.

However, if Suarez can continue to produce like this throughout the year, then that would be a great thing for Philadelphia since the left-hander would give them yet another ace-like arm in their rotation.

