Phillies Star Slugger Sets Himself Up for Huge New Contract as Team MVP
It has been an excellent start to the season for the Philadelphia Phillies, who currently reside in first place in the National League East.
Even though the New York Mets got off to a strong start, the Phillies have been able to chase them down after playing some great baseball of late. There is arguably no hotter team in baseball right now than Philadelphia, who are thriving on multiple levels.
While there has been some adversity to deal with of late with Aaron Nola heading to the injured list and Jose Alvarado being suspended, it hasn’t slowed down the Phillies just yet.
This is an extremely important campaign for Philadelphia to have success with the core of their team getting older and some in the final year of their contracts.
More than likely the 2026 roster is going to look a bit different, putting a bit of added pressure on the Phillies to win this year.
So far, the team does look like a contender in the extremely competitive National League, but they will likely still seek some upgrades before the deadline. Fortunately, this is a talented group that doesn’t have too many holes as of now.
Who Is the Team MVP?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about designated hitter Kyle Schwarber being the team MVP so far, and potentially setting himself up nicely for another payday.
“He always has been a slugger, but his current slugging (.576) and OPS (.974) are career-best marks. The 32-year-old may well be headed for another lucrative four-year deal this offseason," he wrote.
Of the upcoming free agents for Philadelphia, arguably the most significant is Schwarber. Even though he doesn’t play in the field and is strictly a designated hitter at this stage, he is one of the best power hitters in baseball, and has shown a more complete ability at the plate.
So far in 2025, he has slashed .253/.393/.576 with 19 home runs and 41 RBI. The numbers across the board for Schwarber are elite, and despite not being a defender, he is going to be paid well this coming winter.
For the Phillies, the would certainly like to have their star slugger return, but locking up the designated hitter spot with some other players getting older might be a slight concern.
However, considering Schwarber has been the best hitter on the team this year, they would be foolish not to bring him back.
At 32 years old, the slugger is showing no signs of slowing down and should be poised for a nice new contract this coming winter.