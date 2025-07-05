Phillies Star Trade Target 'Overwhelmingly' Expected To Be Dealt at Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies are on top of what is a very close race in the National League East, and one that is likely to go down to the wire as teams jostle for playoff positioning.
For three years in a row, the Phillies have made the postseason and were eliminated at various stages after a couple of deep runs, which has largely been due to not equipping themselves with a roster capable of winning in October.
As the trade deadline approaches less than four weeks from now, Philadelphia is expected to zero in on trying to get some bullpen help for a unit that is by far the most thin on a team that is capable of winning right now.
Going into October with a weak relief staff and expecting to get through the National League gauntlet and back to the World Series is simply not in the cards, and Dave Dombrowski must make upgrades.
Closer is a significant need after the suspension of José Alvarado, and one name who would be a perfect fit is heavily expected by those most in the know to be traded.
In a survey of executives around the baseball world to gauge what potential deals could be made, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) named a target who the Phillies have been heavily linked to; Boston Red Sox star veteran closer Aroldis Chapman.
"The execs overwhelmingly picked Chapman as the reliever most likely to be traded in July," Bowden wrote. "He would be a difference-maker in any bullpen."
Despite now being 37 years old, Chapman still very much has his fastball, literally and figuratively.
The Cuban Missile is still hurling it in the triple digits and is having one of the best seasons of his career with a 1.29 ERA and 0.771 WHIP to go along with 51 strikeouts in 35 innings compared to just 10 walks.
Chapman won't cost nothing in a trade due to how spectacular he has been, but his age and contract status on a one-year deal should make him acquirable.
If Philadelphia wants to go out and get someone like Chapman to close games for them in October, it sounds like he is going to be made available over the next couple weeks.
